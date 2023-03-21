If you woke up Sunday morning with some ringing in your ears, odds are you spent the previous three days watching a whole lot of March Madness action.

During the opening rounds of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, basketballs clanged off rims from coast to coast at an astounding rate. We’re talking Shaquille O’Neal-at-the-free-throw-line and 8-year-old-youth-league bricks.

The end result: One low-scoring game after another — and a financial windfall for bettors who like to back Unders during March Madness.

Here’s a look at the mind-boggling totals results — as well as how favorites and underdogs have fared — during the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Odds and stats updated as of 4:30 p.m. ET on March 20.

2023 March Madness trends: All aboard the Under train

As the clock neared midnight ET on Saturday, Maryland reserve center Caelum Swanton-Rodger split a pair of free throws to end the scoring in the eighth-seeded Terps’ 73-51 second-round loss to No. 1 seed Alabama.

The game fell 18.5 points below the 142.5-point closing total, capping a Saturday in which six of eight second-round games stayed Under the total.

Which followed a Friday in which 14 of 16 first-round games stayed Under the total.

Which followed a Thursday in which 10 of 16 first-round games stayed Under the total.

Which followed the slate of First Four games that saw three games stay Under the total.

In all, 33 of the first 44 NCAA Tournament games — an astonishing 75% — fell short of the posted total. Just isolating the Friday and Saturday matchups, the Under went 20-4. The pendulum finally swung in the opposite direction Sunday, when the Over cashed in six of the final eight second-round games. All six finished with 144 combined points or more, including four that topped 153 points.

By comparison, only eight of 44 games through Saturday’s action had as many as 144 combined points. And only half of those cleared 153 points.

Even with Sunday’s uptick in scoring, the Under is still 35-17 entering the Sweet 16. That 67.3% hit rate for the Under is the best through two rounds of March Madness in 30 years. And it translates as follows:

Bettors who wagered $11 on the Under for all 52 March Madness games to date are up are up $163 (including the 17 losses, plus juice) Bettors who wagered $110 on the Under for all 52 games are up $1,630 And bettors who wagered $1,100 on every Under are up $16,300

2023 March Madness trends: Favorites win Round 1, Underdogs take Round 2

Including the First Four matchups, favorites delivered for bettors during the opening rounds, going 26-10 SU and 21-15 ATS.

South Region underdogs had the most first-round success, going 4-4 SU and 6-2 ATS. Conversely, all eight West Region favorites won in the first round and all but two covered the spread.

Of course, the biggest upset occurred in the East Region, where Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to topple a No. 1 seed, bouncing Purdue 63-58 as a 23.5-point underdog. That came two days after the Knights upset Texas Southern 84-61 as a 2.5-point underdog in the First Four.

The Cinderella story ended for FDU in Sunday’s 78-70 loss to Florida Atlantic in the second round. However, the Knights covered as a 15.5-point underdog.

Overall, underdogs went 9-7 ATS in the second round, with six outright upsets. For the entire tournament, though, favorites are 36-16 SU and 27-25 ATS.

2023 March Madness trends: Forecasting the Sweet 16

Of the 16 teams still alive, Florida Atlantic (22-11-1 ATS), UConn (23-12 ATS) and Kansas State (22-12 ATS) have the best point-spread records.

All three teams play Thursday. No. 9 seed FAU is a consensus 5-point underdog against No. 4 Tennessee in the East Region; No. 3 K-State is a 2-point underdog against No. 7 Michigan State in the East; and No. 4 UConn is a 3.5-point favorite over No. 8 seed Arkansas in the West.

Here are a few other trends to ponder as the NCAA Tournament heads into its second week:

Among the Sweet 16 participants, only one is underwater against the spread for the season. That would be Gonzaga, which is 15-19 ATS. The third-seeded Bulldogs are ranging from a 2- to 2.5-point underdog against No. 2 seed UCLA on Thursday. UConn is on a 9-2 ATS hot streak (8-2 ATS as a favorite). San Diego State has stayed under the total in 10 consecutive games and 12 of the last 13. The fifth-seeded Aztecs face No. 1 seed Alabama, which has stayed Under in five of its last six. The consensus total for Friday’s contest is 136. The Over/Under has alternated in each of Miami’s last 12 games. The Hurricanes’ second-round game against Indiana hurdled the total. The consensus Over/Under for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston on Friday is 137.5. Houston is just 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games. The Cougars are laying 6.5 points against the Hurricanes. No. 15 seed Princeton has covered in six straight games (including four as an underdog). The Tigers are a 9.5-point pup Friday against No. 6 seed Creighton, which is 5-1 ATS in its last six (all as a favorite). No. 2 seed Texas has stayed Under the total in seven straight contests. The Longhorns on Friday will battle No. 3 seed Xavier, which has stayed low in three of its last four. The consensus total is 147.5. Last year in the Sweet 16, favorites went 3-5 SU and 2-6 ATS. Also, seven of the eight games stayed Under the total, with only one finishing with more than 143 total points.

