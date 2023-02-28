Tennessee Vols are favored, but we’re siding with underdog Arkansas in SEC showdown

The Tennessee Volunteers are 21-8 overall (13-2 at home), 15-14 ATS (10-8 ATS at home; 5-6 ATS on the road) and have stayed Under the total in 17 of 29 games. The Arkansas Razorbacks are 19-10 overall (13-2 at home), 15-14 ATS (10-8 ATS at home; 5-6 ATS on the road) and have stayed Under the total in 17 of 29 games.

Pretty evenly matched SEC opponents, right? Not if you believe traditional polls and analytics metrics.

Because Tennessee is ranked No. 11 in this week’s Top 25 poll, No. 1 in defensive efficiency and No. 4 by advanced analytics expert KenPom. Conversely, Arkansas is unranked in the Top 25, No. 16 in defensive efficiency and No. 15 in KenPom.

So now you know why oddsmakers have the Vols as a solid home favorite against Arkansas on Tuesday. What you don’t know, however, is why we’re siding with the road underdog.

Odds updated as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Feb. 28.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Prediction: Pick

Arkansas +6 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Prediction: Analysis

No doubt, this is a tough spot for the Razorbacks, who are facing a second straight national championship contender on the road — and in a three-day span.

Making the situation even more difficult: Arkansas had the first national championship contender on the ropes 72 hours ago but couldn’t deliver the knockout blow.

Playing at second-ranked Alabama on Saturday, the Razorbacks were nearly flawless in taking a nine-point halftime lead. But they not only gave that lead away, they actually trailed by 12 points with less than three minutes to play.

What happened next, though, is one reason why we’re backing the Hogs in this contest: They didn’t crumble.

In fact, Arkansas closed the game on a 20-9 run, with the Crimson Tide needing to sink six free throws in the final half-minute to escape with an 86-83 victory.

» READ MORE: With LeBron James out, bet on Memphis to cruise by Lakers

The late surge allowed the Razorbacks to cash as a 7.5-point underdog for their third consecutive spread-cover. The other two came in blowout home wins over Florida (84-65) and Georgia (97-65).

The main thing that stands out from those three games: Arkansas topped 80 points in each (average of 88 points per contest). That matches the number of 80-point outings the Razorbacks had in their previous 14 games, during which they averaged 69 points.

What’s been the key to the offensive turnaround? Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. is healthy and seeing extensive minutes after playing in just five of his team’s first 25 games because of a lingering knee injury.

Smith returned Feb. 11 but played a total of just 21 minutes in losses to Mississippi State (home) and Texas A&M (road). However, Smith has since clocked 29 minutes against Georgia, 32 against Florida, and he was on the court for all but two seconds at Alabama. He tallied a total of 60 points in those contests, with 50 coming in the last two.

Admittedly, Florida and Georgia aren’t great defensively. But Alabama is eighth in defensive efficiency, and Smith produced his fourth 20-point game in his last seven starts.

Will Smith and the Hogs have a tougher go of it Tuesday against Tennessee? You would think so. But there’s no reason Arkansas can’t at least put forth another competitive effort, as Tennessee is just 3-5 SU and 2-6 ATS this month (all as a favorite).

» READ MORE: Which college basketball teams are bettors cashing in on?

One of those wins was impressive (68-59 over Alabama at home). The other two were not (46-43 over Auburn and Saturday’s 85-45 rout of South Carolina, the second-worst team in the SEC). Since Jan. 14, Tennessee is just 6-6 against SEC competition. And four of those wins came against opponents that are under .500 in league play (LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Georgia).

Arkansas is only 8-8 in SEC action. However, seven of those victories occurred in the team’s last 10 league contests. Also, if you throw in a competitive 67-64 loss at Baylor as a 6.5-point underdog in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game, the Razorbacks are on an 8-3 ATS run (3-1 ATS as an underdog).

Number of times Arkansas lost by more than six points in those 11 games? Zero.

In fact, the Razorbacks have suffered only three such defeats all season, all double-digit setbacks during a four-game slump early on in SEC play.

So snag the points Caesars Sportsbook is offering, as we expect Arkansas to show up ready to roll Tuesday. Apparently, others agree, as this point spread has dropped as much as two points from the overnight opener.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Odds (via BetMGM):

Point spread: Arkansas (+6) @ Tennessee (-6) Moneyline: Arkansas (+210) @ Tennessee (-260) Total: 133.5 points

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.