Bet on Kansas State as live home underdog to clinch season sweep of Baylor

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding Tuesday’s Big 12 rematch between No. 9 Baylor and No. 14 Kansas State, both of whom sport impressive 20-7 records.

On the one hand, the visiting Bears will be looking to avenge their Jan. 7 overtime home loss to Kansas State. They also will be looking to avoid suffering consecutive defeats for the second time this season while becoming just the second visitor to walk out of Bramlage Coliseum victorious.

Conversely, the Wildcats — who had dropped seven straight to Baylor prior to this season — will be attempting to sweep the Bears for the first time since 2018-19.

Of the two scenarios, the odds say the former is more likely to happen than the latter. We disagree.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Prediction

Kansas State +1.5, -104 (at FanDuel)

Baylor vs. Kansas State Prediction: Analysis

Let’s rewind to Jan. 7.

On that day in Waco, Texas, Baylor was looking to avoid an 0-3 start to the Big 12 season, defeat K-State for an eighth straight time and keep from losing back-to-back home games for just the second time since February 2016.

And the Bears hit their court heavily favored to accomplish each of those goals.

Nearly three hours after tipoff, though, it was K-State celebrating a 97-95 overtime victory as a 7.5-point underdog.

A quick peek at the box score shows Baylor had five players score in double figures (including two 20-point scorers). The Bears also finished with a 32-29 rebounding edge and shot 38 free throws to 21 for the Wildcats.

So how did Baylor lose? It shot 8-for-25 from 3-point range, while Kansas State made 11 of 25 from distance.

The loss proved to be a wake-up call for the Bears, who went on to win six in a row and 10 of their next 11 (while going 8-2-1 ATS along the way).

However, that momentum was thwarted in Saturday’s disappointing loss at Kansas. Baylor took a 45-32 lead into halftime on the strength of 9-for-15 shooting from 3-point land.

What happened from there? The Bears missed 10 of their final 11 attempts from behind the arc, got outscored 55-26 in the second half and lost 87-71 as a 5-point underdog.

Here’s why all this is relevant to Tuesday’s game in Manhattan: K-State ranks 10th in the nation in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 28.9% from long range.

What happens when visitors to Bramlage Coliseum walk onto the court and start chucking 3s? They miss — a lot. We’re talking an average 3-point shooting percentage of 24.7.

Throw in 2-point attempts, and the Wildcats limit opponents to just 38.2% shooting overall at home. Baylor’s field-goal percentage in enemy territory: a paltry 42.6%.

This all goes a long way toward explaining why K-State is 14-1 at home (the lone blemish being a 69-66 loss to Texas as a 1.5-point underdog on Feb. 4). And it partially explains why Baylor is just 4-4 in true road games.

We say “partially” explains because there’s another factor to the Bears’ struggles away from Waco: Their overall team defense has performed about as well on the highway as their shooters.

Baylor has surrendered at least 68 points in seven of eight road games. Take out a 62-60 win at Oklahoma, and the team is giving up 79.4 ppg as a visitor.

Poor shooting (particularly from long range) and leaky defense is no way to beat a top-15 squad. Particularly one that’s been nearly perfect in its gym — and one that won’t be the least bit afraid of the big bad Bears on Tuesday night.

Simply put, the wrong team is favored in this one. Jump on the Wildcats at FanDuel and watch them pull away late and improve to 15-1 SU/11-4 ATS at home this season.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: Baylor (-1.5, -118) @ Kansas State (+1.5, +108) Moneyline: Baylor (-130) @ Kansas State (+108) Total: 148.5 points (Over -115/Under -105)

