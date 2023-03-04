Our trio of college basketball predictions for Saturday features a quartet of national championship contenders and two bitter rivals that have reached a combined 38 Final Fours and won a total of 11 national titles.

Alas, those bitter rivals are unlikely to add to those numbers this season. In fact, neither has been ranked in months, neither will be regular season conference champions and neither will be favored to win their conference tournament next week.

Indeed, it’s mostly been a season to forget for both Duke and North Carolina. But it’s still Duke and North Carolina, which is to college basketball what Ohio State vs. Michigan is to college football.

So of course their season-ending matchup on Tobacco Road is a nationally televised, prime-time affair. And of course we’ve got a prediction for it, as well as two other rivalry clashes.

Odds updated as of 5:30 p.m. ET on March 3.

Kansas vs. Texas Odds (via FanDuel)

Tipoff: 4 p.m. ET (ESPN) Point spread: Kansas +2.5/Texas -2.5 Moneyline: Kansas +122/Texas -146 Total: 148.5 points

Analysis: Even though Kansas has clinched the regular season championship in college basketball’s best league, it would be erroneous to suggest that Saturday’s Jayhawks-Longhorns battle is meaningless.

For one thing, Texas is bunched in a three-way tie for second place with Kansas State and Baylor in the Big 12. So a victory could improve the Longhorns’ seed in next week’s conference tournament. Then there’s the bigger picture: Both squads are looking to enhance their NCAA Tournament résumés, with the Jayhawks in position to secure a No. 1 seed and Texas trying to hold onto a No. 2 seed.

All that said, this game definitely lost some luster Tuesday when the Longhorns fell, 75-73, at TCU. Had Texas won that game, it would be facing Kansas for a share of the regular season Big 12 crown.

The setback in Fort Worth continued a weeks-long trend for the Longhorns: They have lost six straight road games and seven of their last eight as a visitor — including an 88-80 setback at Kansas on Feb. 6. But in between, Texas won five straight at home, part of the team’s seven-game winning streak in Austin.

The Jayhawks, meanwhile, have been picking off opponents regardless of location — they’ll take the court Saturday on a seven-game heater. And since a rare three-game slide in mid-January, the defending national champs are 5-0 at home and 4-1 on the road.

Impressive … but also misleading. Because KU has been far from dominant lately, as its last three wins were by a total of 11 points. And two of those were at Allen Fieldhouse.

After holding off TCU 63-58 on Feb. 20, the Jayhawks came home and nearly got tripped up by West Virginia (76-74) and Texas Tech (67-63). They missed 16 of 19 3-point shots at TCU; committed 18 turnovers and got outrebounded 31-26 against West Virginia; and shot 39% overall against Texas Tech (going 5-for-23 from long range).

So despite all the winning, Kansas clearly isn’t firing on all cylinders right now. It also hasn’t fared well in Austin recently, losing two in a row and three of four.

So we’ll ride Texas’ hot hand at home and call for the Longhorns to pull away late against what very well could be a flat Jayhawks squad — one that has been living on the edge.

Prediction: Texas -2.5 (at FanDuel)

North Carolina vs. Duke (via FanDuel)

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Point spread: Duke +2.5/North Carolina -2.5 Moneyline: Duke +115/North Carolina -138 Total: 143.5 points

Analysis: Judging by their recent play, you wouldn’t think North Carolina and Duke were having down seasons.

The Tar Heels are riding a three-game winning streak — their first since a four-game run that began in mid-January — while the Blue Devils head to Chapel Hill having won a season-high five in a row.

Duke’s late-season spurt has cemented the team’s spot in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens in next week’s ACC tourney. UNC, on the other hand, finds itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble — one year after a surprise run to the national title game.

So all the pressure is on the Tar Heels in this contest. If they fall to Duke for a second time — at home, no less — they likely will have to win the ACC Tournament to get into the Big Dance.

Well, our money says UNC will rise to the occasion Saturday.

For one thing, the Tar Heels were competitive in their 63-57 loss at Duke exactly a month ago. Also, their three-game winning streak is slightly more impressive than Duke’s five-game run. The reason: UNC won twice on the road, while four of the Blue Devils’ wins came at home. The road victory for Duke? It was at Syracuse, which is 9-10 in ACC play this season.

In fact, Duke only has three conference road wins, and they were against Georgia Tech, Boston College and Syracuse. All three are under .500 in conference, with B.C. and Syracuse tied for ninth place in the standings and Georgia Tech sitting 13th in the 15-team league.

The Blue Devils’ other ACC road games? Losses at Miami, Virginia, Clemson, N.C. State, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Miami and Virginia are 14-5 in the ACC and tied for first with Pitt; Clemson is 13-6 and tied for second with Duke; N..C. State is next at 12-8; and Wake Forest (10-9) is right behind North Carolina (11-8). And Va-Tech is only 7-12 in the ACC.

That’s right: Duke is 0-5 on the road against teams with winning league records. And the Blue Devils didn’t cover the spread in any of them. They’re just 2-7 ATS as a visitor in ACC play.

Prediction: North Carolina -2.5 (at FanDuel)

Arizona vs. UCLA (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Tipoff: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN) Point spread: Arizona +5.5/UCLA -5.5 Moneyline: N/A Total: 148 points

Analysis: UCLA and Arizona have been the unquestioned class of the Pac-12 this season. So it’s only fitting that the two rivals close the regular season against one another.

The Bruins (17-2 in conference) clinched the league’s regular season title with three games to go, while Arizona (14-5) has locked up at least a share of second place (and the No. 2 seed in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament).

However, UCLA’s three-game lead isn’t a four-game lead because one of its two conference losses was at Arizona on Jan. 21. In that contest, the Bruins shot just 31% from the field — including 4-for-20 from 3-point land — and lost 58-52 as a 2.5-point underdog.

Not only were the 52 points a season low, but it was the only time all season UCLA failed to get to 60 points. The Bruins followed up the loss in Tucson with a 77-64 defeat at USC five days later. Since then? They’ve won nine in a row, capped by Thursday’s 79-61 rout of Arizona State as a 10.5-point home favorite.

That’s the same Arizona State that went to Tucson exactly a week ago and shocked Arizona 89-88 as a 12.5-point underdog. The Wildcats did get back on track in L.A. on Thursday, taking down USC 87-81 as a 2-point road chalk. They’ve also beaten UCLA three straight times. But two of those wins were at home; the other was in last year’s Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.

Prior to that? The Bruins had won and covered five straight in this rivalry. Additionally, UCLA has defeated Arizona four straight times at Pauley Pavilion (4-0 ATS), and the Wildcats have just one win at Pauley since the 2014-15 season.

This time around, Arizona enters that storied building knowing that the Bruins own the nation’s longest home winning streak at 24 in a row. That includes a 16-0 mark this season. As good as the Wildcats are, we don’t see that streak ending against a motivated UCLA team that’s in a triple-revenge spot and needs a marquee win to advance its case for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

The question that lingers, however, is: can Arizona cover in its first game all season as an underdog? Our answer: Doubtful, as the Bruins are 10-6 ATS at home this season, with their last eight wins being by an average of 18.3 points — all against Pac-12 opponents.

Prediction: UCLA -5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

