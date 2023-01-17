The point spread for Tuesday’s Kansas vs. Kansas State game suggests the Big 12 battle for first place is a tossup. Which makes sense, considering the rivals hit the hardwood with a combined 31-3 record.

However, the history books say otherwise.

Kansas has beat up on its little brother for nearly a decade, winning 15 of the past 16 meetings, including the last seven in a row.

Then again, the Wildcats’ one victory came at home in the 2018-19 season. And while the Jayhawks have since won three straight in Manhattan, two were nail-biters — including last year’s 78-75 thriller in which Kansas rallied from a 50-34 halftime deficit.

Can K-State exchange haymakers with the Jayhawks for 40 minutes once again — and perhaps finally come out on top? Or will the defending national champs win their 11th straight game overall and eighth in a row in this rivalry?

Our Kansas vs. Kansas State prediction answers those questions in this order: Yes and no.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction: Pick

Kansas State +1.5, -105 (at FanDuel)

Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction: Analysis

Kansas’ 16-1 record is quite impressive on the surface. The No. 2-ranked Jayhawks have taken down Duke, N.C. State, Indiana, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Iowa State — all of whom reside in the top 40 per KenPom’s rankings (but below KU, which is seventh).

The Jayhawks also beat Wisconsin on a neutral court and thumped Missouri by 28 points on the road.

But scratch below that surface and you’ll discover this: Kansas has been playing with fire lately.

After rebounding from their lone loss of the season — 64-50 to Tennessee back on Nov. 25 on a neutral court — the Jayhawks ripped off five straight double-digit blowout victories (including the win at Missouri and an 84-62 beatdown of Indiana).

Since then? Kansas has one convincing victory (76-62 at West Virginia) and four wins by a combined 11 points.

Most recently, the Jayhawks edged Oklahoma and Iowa State by respective scores of 79-75 and 62-60 — and both those games last week were at home.

Also, since a four-game spread-covering run following the Tennessee loss, Kansas is just 2-4 ATS.

Granted, both spread-covers came on the road as a slight favorite (-1 at Texas Tech; -2 at West Virginia). And that’s the same position the Jayhawks are in Tuesday.

But Kansas State is a different caliber of opponent. Although the Wildcats had their nine-game winning streak halted in Saturday’s 82-68 loss at No. 17 TCU, they’re still 4-1 in Big 12 play. Included are upset road wins at Texas (116-103) and Baylor (97-95 in overtime). K-State also is a perfect 9-0 at home, cashing in six of those contests (all as a favorite).

The key to that perfect home record? Defense.

The Wildcats are giving up just 58.9 points per game in their building. And no visitor has put up more than 66 points in regulation.

That defense figures to be tested Tuesday against a Kansas squad that averages a tick under 77 points per game. But the Wildcats — who are led by forward Keyontae Johnson (18.4 points per game) and guard Markquis Nowell (17.1 ppg) — have been even better in the scoring department at 78.2 ppg.

They also shoot the ball nearly as well as the Jayhawks (46.9% vs. 47.1%).

Lastly, you can be sure Kansas State hasn’t forgotten about what happened a year ago when it hosted its instate rival. After a dominating first half, the Wildcats completely fell apart over the final 20 minutes, losing in the final seconds after holding the lead nearly the entire game.

Keep in mind that last year, K-State finished 14-16 overall and 6-12 in Big 12 play. Kansas was 26-5, 14-4 in conference, won the national championship and its starting backcourt is now in the NBA. That includes Ochai Agbaji, who had 29 points (and the game-winning bucket) in the comeback at K-State.

This Jayhawks team is strong, but not anywhere near as good as last year’s unit.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, are much improved this season, as their 15-2 SU and 11-6 ATS records and No. 26 KenPom rating suggest. And Kansas is going to find out just how much better Tuesday night.

Grab the points at FanDuel with K-State — although you probably won’t need them, as we expect the Wildcats to finally knock off big brother and improve to 10-0 on their home court.

