If you went into the holiday season hoping to pay a few bills with winning wagers on the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, well, let’s just say that plan backfired.

John Calipari’s squad comes into Tuesday’s home game against LSU on an 0-7 ATS skid. The last time the Wildcats covered a point spread? About 24 hours before you carved your Thanksgiving turkey.

Kentucky also enters its SEC home opener with an 0-1 record in league play, having gotten dusted 89-75 at Missouri on Wednesday.

LSU also kicked off its conference season the same night, but with a decidedly different result: The Tigers upset No. 9 Arkansas 60-57 as a 4.5-point road underdog. It was the seventh straight victory for LSU, whose only blemish this season was a two-point loss to Kansas State in the finale of a holiday tournament on Nov. 23 (the same day Kentucky last cashed a ticket).

Oddsmakers certainly don’t believe the Tigers will run their winning streak to eight in a row Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Frankly, we don’t either.

But can the visitors get inside a big number? Absolutely.

LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction: Pick

LSU +9.5 (at FanDuel)

LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction: Analysis

Credit where it’s due: Kentucky bounced back nicely from its terrible showing at Missouri, pounding in-state rival Louisville 86-63 on Saturday. However, the Wildcats (9-4, 4-9 ATS) fell just short of covering as a 23.5-point home favorite.

Normally, a 23-point beatdown of Louisville would be something to brag about. Not this year. The Cardinals are 2-12 on the season, and Saturday’s narrow cover was just their third in those 14 games.

So even with the blowout of Louisville, the fact remains that Calipari’s crew still only has just one marquee victory on its ledger. And it didn’t even come on U.S. soil.

A month ago, the Wildcats traveled to London and edged Michigan, 73-69, but never came close to cashing as an 8.5-point favorite.

Michigan is one of five Power 5 opponents that Kentucky has faced. The results of the other four: 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State, 88-72 loss to Gonzaga, 63-53 loss to UCLA and Wednesday’s 14-point defeat at Mizzou.

The losses to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA were at neutral venues. That makes LSU the first quality opponent to visit Rupp this season. And it will be the Tigers’ first true road game (they’ve played four neutral-site contests and nine games on campus).

Big advantage for Kentucky? Not necessarily. The team’s 0-7 ATS slump includes four straight non-covers at home.

And even though the Wildcats missed the number against Louisville by a whisker, they previously failed to beat the spread by 18 points (against Florida A&M), seven points (Yale) and 6.5 points (Bellarmine).

That tells us oddsmakers have consistently overvalued Kentucky. And that’s with 2021-22 Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe on the court.

Tshiebwe (24 points, game-high 14 rebounds) came up big against Louisville, but his numbers still are down just a tick from last season. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 16.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game after going 17.3/15.3/1.7 last year.

Back in February, Tshiebwe helped lead Kentucky to a 71-66 home victory over LSU, but the Tigers covered as a 7.5-point underdog. However, six weeks earlier at LSU, Tshiebwe had one of his worst offensive games of the season, scoring just eight points in a 65-62 loss.

Including those two contests, Kentucky is 4-2 against LSU since 2018. But only one of those wins was one-sided (82-69 at home in 2021). The other five clashes were decided by 3, 2, 3, 5 and 5 points.

Is there concern about the Tigers’ lack of quality opponents? There was — until last week’s win over Arkansas. Not only did LSU topple the ninth-ranked team in the country, but it snapped the Razorbacks’ seven-game winning streak.

Even with that impressive victory, though, the Tigers (12-1, 6-7 ATS) are only ranked No. 73 by KenPom. Conversely, Kentucky sits 13th.

No doubt, the Wildcats faced much stiffer nonconference competition. And certainly playing at Rupp Arena is no treat for any visitor.

But the victory over Arkansas convinced us that LSU is better than a team that was picked to finish 8th in the SEC this season.

The Tigers, who allow 63.4 points per game allowed, will have their hands full with a potent Kentucky offense that puts up 79 points per outing. And they’ll face a significant disadvantage on the boards (the Wildcats are 14th in the nation in rebounding; LSU is 213th).

That said, we have no interest in laying this many points with a team that can’t cover numbers and can’t make free throws (Kentucky shoots 65.9% from the charity stripe, which ranks 303rd in the country).

So we’ll grab the points with LSU, which is 3-for-3 as an underdog this season — and is one basket away from winning all three games outright.

LSU vs. Kentucky Odds: (via FanDuel)

Point spread: LSU (+9.5, -115) @ Kentucky (-9.5, -105)

Moneyline: LSU (+360) @ Kentucky (-480)

Total: 137.5

