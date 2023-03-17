Duke toyed with No. 12 seed Oral Roberts in its opening-round NCAA Tournament game Thursday. Tennessee barely got past No. 13 seed Louisiana in its opening-round NCAA Tournament game Thursday.

Duke is riding a 10-game winning streak, is 18-2 in its last 20 second-round March Madness games and is seeking its 26th Sweet 16 appearance and 14th Final Four since 1986. Tennessee is 6-7 in its last 13 games, has reached the Sweet 16 just twice since 2010 and has never made it to the Final Four.

The Blue Devils were our pick to win the East Region. The Volunteers … most definitely were not.

So it’s no mystery which way we’re leaning in Saturday’s second-round battle between No. 5 seed Duke and No. 4 seed Tennessee in Orlando.

Odds updated as of noon ET on March 17.

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Tennessee Prediction

Duke -3 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Tennessee Prediction: Analysis

Let’s start with the point spread in this contest: It doesn’t make any sense — which is really the only thing that concerns us about this wagering recommendation. Because everything — the numbers, coaching, talent, momentum, our functioning eyeballs — tells us that Duke is superior to Tennessee. And at the very least, more than a few points better than Tennessee.

So could this be a trap? Maybe, but it’s doubtful. Because even though the Volunteers have had a fine season and played in the better conference this year, they don’t appear to be any match for surging Duke (27-8, 16-19 ATS).

As we predicted, the Blue Devils took care of business against No. 12 seed Oral Roberts on Thursday, and comically so. Duke started the first half on a 15-0 run, the second half on a 10-0 run and rolled to a 74-51 beatdown of the Golden Eagles. In snapping Oral Roberts’ 17-game winning streak, the Blue Devils easily cashed as a 5.5-point favorite — their fifth consecutive ATS triumph and seventh in the last nine games.

» READ MORE: March Madness 2023 predictions: Bet on No. 10 Penn State to keep it close vs. No. 2 Texas

After Duke finished its laugher, Tennessee took the court against No. 13 seed Louisiana. Despite building a 30-19 halftime lead, the Vols needed a couple of last-minute free throws to eke out a 55-52 victory as an 11.5-point favorite.

With that, Tennessee fell to 4-9 ATS since Feb. 1 (to go with that subpar 6-7 SU record).

Yes, the Vols (23-10, 17-16 ATS) were favored in all but two of those 13 games. And, yes, they’re the higher seed that is catching points in this one. But Tennessee was overseeded by the NCAA Tournament selection committee (and Duke was grossly underseeded).

Also, the Vols have been an underdog three times this season, and they’re … 0-for-3. They lost to Arizona 75-70 as a 4-point pup, Texas A&M 68-63 as a 2-point pup and Auburn 79-70 as a 2.5-point pup.

As a reminder: Arizona (a No. 2 seed) and Texas A&M (a No. 7 seed) both were upset in their opening-round March Madness games Thursday. Also as a reminder: Tennessee doesn’t have point guard Zakai Zeigler, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 28 against Arkansas. Zeigler was the Vols’ second-leading scorer this season at 10.7 points per game and averaged a team-high 5.4 assists.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

With their floor leader, the Vols likely will be in big trouble against Duke. And then there’s the Rick Barnes Factor.

Tennessee’s head coach is a notorious March Madness flameout. Even with the narrow win against Louisiana, Barnes is just 26-26 in the NCAA Tournament. And in 23 tournament appearances with three different programs, he’s reached the Sweet 16 just four times (including only once in his first seven seasons with the Vols).

So trap or no trap, there’s no way we’re recommending putting money on Tennessee — certainly not against this Duke team that’s playing well on both ends of the floor during its 10-game winning streak, beating opponents by an average score of 75-62.

Lay the short price at Caesars Sportsbook with the Blue Devils — and don’t be shocked if they run Tennessee out of the building.

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Tennessee Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Point spread: Duke (-3) vs. Tennessee (-3)

Moneyline: Duke (-155) vs. Tennessee (-130)

Total: 128.5 points

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.