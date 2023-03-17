Why are so many people backing Kent State? Here are a few reasons ... because we are, too.

Indiana obviously has the legacy. The Hoosiers also have two marquee wins this season over the East Region’s No. 1 seed, plus a road victory over the team seeded directly above them in the Midwest Region.

Oh, and they also have one of the best players and top scorers in the country.

So why is No. 4 seed Indiana just a 4.5-point favorite against No. 13 seed Kent State in Friday night’s opening-round game in Albany, N.Y.? And why are so many people — from March Madness bracket contestants to media pundits to sports bettors — backing the underdog Golden Flashes?

We’ve got a few reasons … because we’re backing that underdog, too.

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana Prediction

Kent State +4.5, -115 (at FanDuel)

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana Prediction: Analysis

If there was a “Most Inconsistent Team of the Year” award in college basketball, Indiana might not win this year’s trophy. But the Hoosiers (22-11, 15-17-1) absolutely would be one of the finalists.

A quick rundown of Indiana’s 2022-23 campaign:

Seven straight wins to start the season, including an 81-79 victory at Xavier (Midwest Region No. 3 seed) and a 77-65 home rout of North Carolina (last year’s national championship runner-up). A 3-6 SU/1-9 ATS slump that spanned five weeks, from early December to mid-January An 8-1 SU/7-2 ATS run through Feb. 11, including a 79-74 victory over then No. 1-ranked Purdue (East Region No. 1 seed). A 4-4 SU/2-6 ATS finish that included a 79-71 upset win at Purdue offset by a trio of upset losses to Illinois and Iowa at home, and Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The most confounding part of the Hoosiers’ season-long roller coaster ride? Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is 16th in the nation in scoring at 20.8 points per game, was on the court for 29 of his team’s 33 games — and Indiana easily won the four he missed.

Honestly? It’s impossible to know what Hoosiers team will show up in Albany on Friday. But we do know whatever version takes the court better be ready to ball. Because Kent State is no slouch.

The Golden Flashes (28-6, 21-10-1 ATS) have won more games than all but five Division I teams. Only eight teams — all NCAA Tournament participants, including five No. 1 or No. 2 seeds — have fewer losses than Kent State. And only four teams covered more point spreads.

The Golden Flashes, who won the Mid-American Conference Tournament, are riding a six-game winning streak and sport a 22-3 record since Dec. 10.

Were any of those 22 wins against an opponent of Indiana’s caliber? Nope. But the team’s first three defeats this season definitely were. From Nov. 26-Dec. 5, the Golden Flashes played three true road games at College of Charleston, Houston and Gonzaga. They lost all three — 74-72 (Charleston), 49-44 (Houston) and 73-66 (Gonzaga) — by a total of 14 points.

Houston is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. Gonzaga is the No. 3 seed in the West. And Charleston is the No. 12 seed in the South. That trio’s cumulative record entering March Madness: 90-11. Yes, those three games happened a long time ago, but Kent State was competitive in each. And the confidence gained in those close losses will serve the Golden Flashes well against Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers.

Of course, confidence can only take you so far this time of year; you also need talent. Well, Kent State has that, too.

Three players — two guards, one forward — score in double figures for the Flashes. The best of the bunch is undoubtedly 6-foot-1 point guard Sincere Carry, a fifth-year senior who averages team highs in points (17.4) and assists (4.9).

Also, while Indiana is one of the best shooting teams in the country (48.9%, 10th nationally), Kent State has one of the top field-goal defenses (40.3%, 20th). That defense no doubt will have its hands full trying to keep Jackson-Davis in check. Rebounding also is a concern for the undersized Golden Flashes.

That said, we respect the oddsmakers’ short number in this contest (one that is partially the result of Indiana being 1-5 ATS in its last six as a favorite). What’s more, we and truly believe Kent State is a live underdog — especially if the “average” Hoosiers show up.

Grab the points at FanDuel.

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: No. 13 Kent State (+4.5, -115) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-4.5, -105) Moneyline: No. 13 Kent State (+162) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-196) Total: 140.5 points

