March Madness 2023 predictions: Bet on No. 5 Duke to get convincing win vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

A No. 5 seed riding a season-best nine-game winning streak and looking to get back to the Final Four for the 18th time in school history.

A No. 12 seed riding a season-best 17-game winning streak and looking to win just its third NCAA Tournament game in school history.

It’s big, bad Duke vs. little-ol’ Oral Roberts in an East Region first-round matchup Thursday evening in Orlando.

And wouldn’t you know, oddsmakers are giving little-ol’ Oral Roberts a puncher’s chance.

So, too, are millions who advanced the 12th-seeded Golden Eagles in their March Madness brackets — some doing so with complete conviction, some purely out of hope.

Our take on this intriguing David vs. Goliath-like clash? David is in big trouble.

Odds updated as of 11:15 a.m. ET on March 15.

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke Prediction

Duke -6 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke Prediction: Analysis

Saint Mary’s, Houston, Utah State and New Mexico.

That’s the complete list of notable opponents Oral Roberts has faced to this point in this season.

Here’s how the Golden Eagles (30-4, 13-17 ATS) fared against those opponents:

78-70 loss (at Saint Mary’s) 83-45 loss (at Houston) 95-85 loss (at Utah State) 82-75 loss (at New Mexico)

Other than the beatdown at Houston — the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region — there’s nothing terribly embarrassing about those results. But there’s also nothing that inspires confidence that Oral Roberts can hang within seven points of Duke on Thursday.

In fact, the Golden Eagles’ only point-spread cover in the four games was the season opener at Saint Mary’s — they barely got inside the 9.5-point spread.

The counterargument, of course, is that all four were true road games. And the first three were played before Thanksgiving; the last on Jan. 9 at New Mexico.

Also, Oral Roberts has run off 17 straight wins since the loss in Albuquerque. Which is fantastic and all … except none were against an opponent of Duke’s caliber — let alone an opponent that’s playing as well as any team in the country.

Since an 81-59 blowout loss at Miami and a controversial 69-62 overtime loss at Virginia in consecutive games in early February, the Blue Devils (26-8, 15-19 ATS) have run off nine straight wins.

During this season-best run, Duke has defeated crappy opponents (Notre Dame, Syracuse and Louisville); decent opponents (Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, North Carolina and Pitt); and two opponents that shared the ACC regular season title (Virginia and Miami).

Additionally, the Blue Devils have won four home games, two road games and three neutral-site contests (the latter on consecutive days in last week’s ACC Tournament by a combined scoring margin of 240-196).

And they’ve won when scoring as many as 96 points, as few as 59 points and everything between.

The general point: Duke’s core players — which includes just one returner from last year’s Final Four squad — and first-year head coach Jon Scheyer started to figure things out at just the right time.

Speaking of those core players, six different guys averaged between 8.3 points and 19.7 points in the three ACC Tournament wins over Pitt, Miami and Virginia. All but one — forward Mark Mitchell — shot 50% or better from the field and 43% or better from 3-point range.

With each passing victory, of course, the Blue Devils have gained a little more confidence. That’s a huge intangible at this time of year, particularly with a roster loaded with freshmen and transfers (as Duke’s roster is).

To be clear: This isn’t a bet against Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles have a fine team, and they absolutely will give the Blue Devils fits if their offense — which averages 84.2 points per game, third most in Division I — gets rolling.

But we just can’t see Oral Roberts keeping up for 40 minutes against this peaking Blue Devils outfit (one that has cashed in four straight games and six of its last eight).

Lay the points with confidence at Caesars Sportsbook — and do so knowing that if we need some late free throws to cover the spread, Duke shoots nearly 77% from the charity stripe as a team. That’s 23rd best in the country.

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Point spread: No. 12 Oral Roberts (+6) vs. No. 5 Duke (-6) Moneyline: No. 12 Oral Roberts (+240) vs. No. 5 Duke (-305) Total: 147 points

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.