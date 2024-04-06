UConn is a double-digit favorite for a reason in Saturday night’s Final Four game vs. Alabama

And then there were four.

The second game of Saturday’s Final Four doubleheader features the high-scoring Alabama Crimson Tide and the seemingly unbeatable UConn Huskies.

The Crimson Tide have ridden hot shooting to a Final Four, while the Huskies are hunting for its 11th consecutive double-digit NCAA Tournament win.

Vegas thinks the Huskies accomplish that task, listing the Huskies as 12-point favorites.

I agree.

Alabama vs UConn Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Alabama Spread +11.5 (-110) Moneyline +500 Total o160.5 (-110) Team UConn Spread -11.5 (-110) Moneyline -700 Total u160.5 (-110)

(Odds via Caesars)

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Alabama vs. UConn analysis

(8:49 p.m. ET, TBS)

Mark Sears is amazing. Aaron Estrada, too. Grant Nelson has had some wild moments during this Final Four run.

But make no mistake, Alabama is lucky to be here.

And that’s fine. Everyone needs a Four Leaf Clover to reach a Final Four.

But during this four-game run, Alabama has shot 42% from 3 on 30 attempts per game, most recently canning 16 3s on 36 attempts against Clemson, a cool 46%.

» READ MORE: Final Four: N.C. State-Purdue total has been bet down. Here’s why the over is the play.

Meanwhile, Tide opponents have shot 28% from 3 on 28 attempts per game. They’ve also shot 68% from the charity stripe on 25 attempts per game, with Clemson most recently shooting a measly 8-for-16 (50%) from the line.

I hate to say it, but I must project Alabama as overvalued and due for regression. And I must amend my original statement: everyone needs a Four Leaf Clover to reach a Final Four, except for UConn.

During this four-game stretch, the Huskies have shot 25-for-89 from 3, a 28% mark uncharacteristic of a 36% 3-point shooting team. But Dan Hurley has built an elaborate, variable, versatile offense that can flow into a million other actions, adjusting and re-adjusting when Plan A isn’t in the cards.

UConn runs a pattern motion offense predicated on secondary off-ball screen scoring – i.e., running off-ball shooters around off-ball screens and trying to pop them open for perimeter jumpers.

However, shots haven’t been falling this month, so UConn’s adjusted, flowing into more high pick-and-roll sets with Tristen Newton and cutting/post-up sets with Donovan Clingan.

So, while they haven’t hit a shot, UConn has scored over 50 paint points in three of four tournament games, which is uncharacteristic of a team that averages 38 paint points per game.

The Huskies are immune to the inherent variance of the tournament’s one-and-done structure because they will always find the action to beat the opponent and exploit it relentlessly.

In this specific matchup, two things could happen.

First, UConn sees positive shooting regression on offense, or Alabama sees negative shooting regression on defense, leading to a barrage of Husky 3s. Second, UConn still can’t hit the long ball but wins convincingly by dominating Alabama’s porous interior defense.

Sometime mid-season, Nate Oats leaned entirely into small-ball creation with Rylan Griffen at the four. While it resulted in a near-unstoppable offense, it sacrificed any attempt at rim protection or rebounding.

The Tide rank 194th nationally in 2-point defense (51%) and 272nd in defensive rebounding rate. They also grade out horrendously against post-up and cutting sets.

Clingan could have a field day against an undersized, defensively inept frontcourt.

Meanwhile, I fully expect Alabama to see some negative shooting regression against a defense that’s excellent at preventing those precious 3-point shots.

UConn runs a drop-coverage defense that’s excellent at the rim behind Clingan and top-50 nationally in preventing 3-point opportunities. Oats’ analytically friendly offense only shoots at the rim or from beyond the arc, which is not how you beat the Huskies’ drop coverage.

Altogether, I see too many avenues to a blowout for UConn, and will be wagering accordingly.

Alabama vs. UConn pick

UConn -11.5 | Play to -12

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.