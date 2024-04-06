Final Four: N.C. State-Purdue total has been bet down. Here’s why the over is the play.

And then there were four.

The first game of Saturday’s Final Four doubleheader will come between Cinderella N.C. State and man-on-a-mission Purdue.

The Wolfpack are hunting for their 10th straight win-or-go-home victory, while the Boilermakers are attempting to avenge last year’s devastating first-round loss.

Vegas isn’t bullish on the competitiveness of this matchup, listing Purdue as a near-double-digit favorite.

I have no take on the side, but the total has dropped far too low.

N.C. State vs. Purdue odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team NC State Spread +9 (-110) Moneyline +340 Total o146 (-110) Team Purdue Spread -9 (-110) Moneyline -440 Total u146 (-110)

N.C. State vs. Purdue prediction: Analysis

(6:09 p.m. ET, TBS)

You can’t stop DJ Burns.

He’s too big and physical. His footwork is immaculate. And his bag is infinitely deep.

He worked Kyle Filipowski in the Elite Eight win, forcing Duke’s big man to foul out before destroying backup Ryan Young. When the dust settled, Burns dropped 18 points on 13 post-up sets, suitable for a whopping 1.4 PPP.

But if you try to double-team, trap or front him in the post, Burns has tremendous vision and pinpoint passing. Marquette largely contained him, holding him to only four shots, but he dished out seven assists in the winning effort.

There is no winning. He will beat you one-on-one in the post or will find the mismatch when doubled.

Purdue’s defense is solid but vulnerable. Specifically, the Boilermakers are vulnerable to secondary actions like dribble hand-offs (1.02 PPP allowed, 20th percentile) and off-ball screens (.91 PPP allowed, 28th percentile).

Matt Painter doesn’t know what to do with Zach Edey as a middle-of-the-floor defender. The 7-foot-2 two-time National Player of the Year is a good one-on-one post-up defender but with limited mobility, so if you move him around out of position and in space, you can score on him.

Gonzaga did that brilliantly in the first half of its Sweet 16 loss, utilizing continuity dribble hand-off and on-ball screens to attack him away from his precious paint.

If Purdue is forced to help on Burns, I expect him to shred Purdue’s lackadaisical mid-range defense by finding stud shot-creating guard DJ Horne.

Horne is tremendous in space, scoring well in isolation (1.07 PPP, 86th percentile), spot-up (1.29 PPP, 97th percentile), and cutting (1.26 PPP, 61st percentile) situations.

When Burns isn’t drop-stepping his way to buckets, I expect a lot of this:

During the Sweet 16 matchup, Marquette trapped Burns near the left block, forcing Kam Jones to rotate off Horne and toward Michael O’Connell, allowing Horne to cut freely to the middle of the paint, where Burns found him every time.

Purdue is vulnerable against these sets, and N.C. State should score.

But while Burns is an offensive force, he’s also – like Edey – limited defensively by mobility.

Specifically, Burns and the Pack struggle mightily in ball-screen coverage. They rank sub-270th nationally in pick-and-roll points per game allowed.

The key difference between last year’s Purdue team and this one is that these Boilers are much more comfortable creating in the pick-and-roll. Braden Smith has turned into a stud ball-screen initiator and finisher, something he showed against Tennessee.

While Purdue shot just 3-for-15 (20%) from 3, it also scored 21 points on 22 ball-screen sets (.96 PPP). The Boilermakers should score at will when forcing Burns to take screening actions.

However, Purdue still runs its classic offense: dumping the ball down low to Edey in post-up sets to open up perimeter jumpers for the guards.

Nobody runs more post-up sets per game than Purdue (17), and why wouldn’t you when you have Edey, who shoots 54% and generates 1.05 PPP in those sets at uber-high volume?

However, the most essential thing Edey does is shrink defenses so Purdue can find open jumpers. His gravity is why Purdue ranks top 30 nationally in open 3 rate while shooting over 40% from deep.

Burns is a fine post-up defender, but I expect N.C. State to reverse its post coverage, putting Mohamed Diarra or Ben Middlebrooks on Edey while hiding Burns on Trey Kaufmann-Renn.

That could work until Matt Painter puts 48% 3-point shooter Mason Gillis in at the four. The Wolfpack will be forced to defend Edey with Burns and provide extra help, and the Boilermakers’ elite spacing with Gillis on the court will put significant pressure on N.C. State’s rotations.

The Wolfpack have done well switching on the perimeter and forcing weak 3-point shots, but they’ve also been lucky. Their tournament opponents have shot just 28-for-117 (24%) from 3, an unsustainable mark filled with looming regression.

If some of that regression comes here against Gillis and the spaced-out Boilers, Purdue might hit 20 3s and drop 100 points. Even if regression doesn’t come, Edey can score 30 on anyone, including N.C. State’s frontcourt.

Ultimately, I see too many avenues to offense on both sides. And more generally, it’s tough to stop either offense, considering both big men can score in the post, force double-teams, and then pass out of them to other open shooters and cutters.

The Under has been slammed in the market, bringing the total down from 147.5 at open to 146.

However, the advanced predictive analytics sites disagree with the public, with KenPom, BartTorvik, EvanMiya and ShotQualityBets all projecting over 150 points in this matchup.

Considering the schematic matchup, I’m siding with the nerds.

N.C. State and Purdue are a combined 43-26 (62%) to the over this year.

Expect more of the same and wager accordingly.

N.C. State vs Purdue prediction: Pick

Over 146 | Play to 148

