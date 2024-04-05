Bet this Caitlin Clark rebound prop ahead of Friday night’s Final Four

It seems like every time Caitlin Clark steps foot on a basketball court, she breaks a different record.

In the third quarter in the Elite Eight against LSU, Clark hit her seventh 3-pointer of the game to surpass Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson (537) for the most in NCAA history.

Clark would add two more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 41 points on 13-of-29 shooting.

The Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year also dished out 12 assists to break the NCAA Tournament record of 136 previously held by LSU’s Temeka Johnson.

And if that’s not enough, the game attracted 12.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s college basketball game in history.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

To put it mildly, Caitlin Clark is good for business, and sportsbooks around the country know a good thing when they see it.

With Clark and the Hawkeyes set to face the Connecticut Huskies in the Final Four, you can find just about any prop imaginable for the Iowa point guard.

However, given all the attention Clark commands in terms of viewership, some of her prop numbers are inflated.

In this preview, we’ve identified the one prop bettors should look to target to cash a winning ticket.

Caitlin Clark under 7.5 rebounds (-120 at DraftKings)

Good luck finding any weaknesses in Clark’s game. She’s a complete player, averaging 32 points, nine assists and 7.3 rebounds.

In three of her four NCAA Tournament games this season, she posted a double-double in points and assists.

However, she failed to register more than seven assists in her last two games when facing better competition.

While the numbers suggest the Hawkeyes are a better rebounding team, ranking 17th with 41.8 per game, they could be at a disadvantage in trying to contain Connecticut’s Aaliyah Edwards.

Iowa sophomore Hannah Stuelke will likely draw the task of trying Edwards. The problem is that Stuelke gives up some size to Edwards, who is 6-foot-3.

» READ MORE: Bet on a bounce-back Aaron Nola start when the Phillies meet the Nationals Friday

Against LSU, Stuelke fouled out while only seeing 21 minutes of action.

Although the Huskies rank 80th in rebounding with 38.4 per game, they’ve done a much better job on the glass during the tournament.

Connecticut outrebounded its opponents in three of its four tournament games thus far.

The Huskies’ only game in which they lost the rebounding battle was against Duke, but that might have been because Edwards spent some time on the bench due to foul trouble.

This will be Clark’s third meeting with the Huskies, and Connecticut outrebounded Iowa by double digits in the two previous meetings.

Clark also failed to register more than seven rebounds in both games.

Connecticut point guard Paige Bueckers is also a capable rebounder, averaging 5.2 this season.

At 6-foot-0, Bueckers has the size to hold her own on the boards, adding even more value to the under in Clark’s rebounding prop.

The bet: Caitlin Clark under 7.5 rebounds

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.