As two of the highest scoring teams in the nation, it seemed inevitable that Providence and Marquette would light up the scoreboard when the Big East rivals clashed a month ago.

Turns out the two teams not only lit up the scoreboard, they nearly short-circuited it, with Providence pulling out a 103-98 double-overtime victory in what was essentially a pick-em contest.

Five players — two Golden Eagles, three Friars — scored at least 20 points in a game that featured 77 first-half points, 79 second-half points and 45 points in the extra sessions.

Now No. 22 Providence and No. 20 Marquette are set to run it back in Wednesday’s only matchup of ranked squads.

Will we see another high-flying shootout, this time in Milwaukee? It seems likely. But instead of isolating the total, our Providence vs. Marquette prediction is locked in on the side seeking revenge.

Providence vs. Marquette Prediction: Pick

Marquette -7.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Providence vs. Marquette Prediction: Analysis

Marquette’s players and coaches had every right to be steaming mad when they walked off Providence’s court back on Dec. 20. Not at themselves because they let one slip away in two overtimes, but rather peeved at the officials.

That night, the Golden Eagles (14-5, 12-7 ATS) were whistled for an astonishing 34 fouls that resulted in 49 Friars free-throw attempts. Providence made 35 of those freebies (including 11 of 14 in the deciding overtime sessions).

Two Marquette players fouled out, including star point guard Tyler Kolek, who tied for the game high with 29 points.

Just how many free throws did the Golden Eagles earn? Nineteen, as Providence was called for exactly half as many fouls (17) as Marquette.

Needless to say, the foul-shot discrepancy ought to be a lot more even Wednesday — if not favor the home team. If that happens, the Golden Eagles stand a good chance of taking care of business, this time in regulation and without much difficulty.

Although it is coming off Saturday’s tough 80-76 loss at first-place Xavier, Marquette is still 11-3 in its last 14 games. In addition to the narrow road losses to Xavier and Providence, the Golden Eagles fell 80-77 at home to Wisconsin — also in overtime.

So we’re talking about a team that’s a couple of missed shots — and/or foul calls — away from being on a 14-game winning streak. As it is, Marquette’s five defeats this season were by margins of 5, 3, 3, 5 and 4 points.

The loss to Wisconsin also is the Golden Eagles’ only home blemish; they’re otherwise 10-0 in their building.

And while Marquette boasts the nation’s 14th best scoring offense (82.7 points per game) and eighth-best field-goal conversion rate (exactly 50%), those numbers are even better at home (nearly 86 ppg and 52.5% shooting).

Providence (14-4, 11-7 ATS) is no slouch, obviously. Despite having their nine-game winning streak halted in Saturday’s 73-67 loss at Creighton, the Friars covered as a 7.5-point underdog.

So they head into Wednesday’s game on a 9-1 ATS roll, including four outright upset victories (all in Big East play).

On top of that, Providence has just two lopsided losses all season: 74-64 to Miami on a neutral court and 75-62 at TCU.

However, the Friars had point guard Jared Bynum on the floor for 13 of their 14 wins, including last month’s victory over Marquette. Bynum, who had 16 points and a season-high eight rebounds against the Golden Eagles, has been out with an abdominal injury.

Although he averages just 9.1 points per contest, Bynum leads the team in assists (4.4 per game) and is his team’s primary playmaker. His absence is a significant advantage for Marquette.

Lastly, the Golden Eagles haven’t just been defending their home court, they’ve been doing so impressively. Coach Shaka Smart’s squad has cashed in all four Big East home games, taking down Creighton (69-58), Seton Hall (83-69), Georgetown (95-73) and then-No. 6 UConn six days ago (82-76).

Count on Providence being the latest victim, as Marquette cruises to a double-digit victory and continues to prove that it is indeed for real.

Providence vs. Marquette Odds: (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Point spread: Providence (+7.5) @ Marquette (-7.5)

Moneyline: Providence (+270) @ Marquette (-345)

Total: 150.5 points

