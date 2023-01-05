The Purdue Boilermakers began the new year with a 13-0 record and No. 1 national ranking. They also began the new year with one of the worst spread-covering records in the nation.

It didn’t get any better Monday, when Purdue suffered its first defeat of the season, falling 65-64 to Rutgers as an 8.5-point home favorite.

The Boilermakers have now failed to cash in eight consecutive games, and they take a 4-10 ATS mark into Thursday’s Big Ten battle at No. 24 Ohio State.

If Purdue is to end its spread-covering slump, it will have to do so in an unfamiliar role: that of an underdog. Because the Buckeyes — who are on a 3-0 SU and ATS run — are a slight home favorite in the day’s only matchup between ranked teams.

The good news for the Boilermakers: They’re 2-for-2 as an underdog, winning both games outright. Also, the underdog is 12-2 ATS in Purdue games this season, cashing in the last 10 in a row.

So which streak will live on in Columbus? Here’s our Purdue vs. Ohio State prediction.

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Jan. 5.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Prediction: Pick

Ohio State -1.5 (at BetMGM)

Purdue vs. Ohio State Prediction: Analysis

In a span of 48 hours over Thanksgiving weekend, Purdue completely annihilated then-No. 6 Gonzaga and then-No. 8 Duke by respective scores of 84-66 and 75-56.

The Boilermakers were underdogs in both games of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, catching 6.5 points against the Zags and 2.5 points versus the Blue Devils.

However, since the upset of Duke on Nov. 27, Purdue has not covered a point spread. That includes three Big Ten games.

The Boilermakers crushed Minnesota 89-70 in their conference opener, but fell just short as a 19.5-point home favorite. Then they needed overtime to win at Nebraska 65-62 as an 8-point road favorite.

The game against the Cornhuskers is actually more disturbing for Purdue than Monday’s one-point home loss to Rutgers. Because the Scarlet Knights are a solid, NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Nebraska most definitely is not.

Yet the Boilermakers only managed 65 points in 45 minutes of play. Now keep in mind that Nebraska gives up 67.3 points per game — that ranks 300th in the nation.

Here’s why that’s relevant for Thursday’s matchup at Ohio State: The Buckeyes (10-3, 7-6 ATS) have limited their first two Big Ten opponents — Rutgers and Northwestern — to 61.5 points per game.

Ohio State won both at home, edging Rutgers 67-66 (albeit in controversial, buzzer-beating fashion) and routing Northwestern 73-57 on Sunday.

Over their past six games, the Buckeyes have allowed just one opponent to score more than the 66 points Rutgers tallied. North Carolina put up 89 in a five-point overtime victory in New York.

For the season, Ohio State rates 37th nationally in field-goal defense (39.6%) and ninth in 3-point defense (27.4%). The latter number is particularly key, given that Purdue is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in Division I, draining just 30.5% of its long-range attempts.

That ranks 316th nationally.

To be fair, the Boilermakers also are stellar defensively — in fact, they’re better than the Buckeyes in certain respects. They give up just under 61 points per game and hold opponents to just under 39% shooting.

Purdue also has an edge over Ohio State in the rebounding department. But that might not matter much, given that the Buckeyes have one of the nation’s most proficient offenses. They average 81 points per contest (ranked 20th) and shoot 49.2% from the field (21st).

If not for a pair of ACC losses to North Carolina and Duke (81-72 on the road), Ohio State would come into Thursday’s game riding a nine-game winning streak. And although they barely crept into the Top 25 media poll this week, the Buckeyes sit 11th in the respected KenPom rankings.

That’s only four spots below No. 7 Purdue.

Those KenPom rankings — and this point spread — confirms that these two teams are evenly matched. But with this game in Columbus and Ohio State having an extra day of rest, we’re siding with the Buckeyes.

Lay the short price at BetMGM in what should be an entertaining and highly-competitive contest.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Odds: (via BetMGM)

Point spread: Purdue (+1.5) @ Ohio State (-1.5)

Moneyline: Purdue (+105) @ Ohio State (-125)

Total: 138.5 points (Over -115/Under -105)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.