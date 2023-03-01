Bet on TCU to deliver as a short home favorite vs. Texas Wednesday night

With two games remaining in its regular season, Texas still has a shot to nab a share of its first Big 12 championship in 15 years.

It would be a monumental accomplishment for two reasons: The Big 12 is unquestionably the top college basketball conference this year, and the Longhorns have been led by an interim head coach since early January.

To pull it off, though, Texas will have to do something Wednesday that it has done just once in the last 38 days: win on the road. And the No. 9 Longhorns have to do it against 22nd-ranked TCU, which gave Texas all it could handle in Austin exactly seven weeks ago.

Which side is the right side in this instate rivalry? Let’s just say we’re backing the team that has a slightly better than 50-50 chance of winning (if you believe the oddsmakers).

Texas vs. TCU Prediction: Pick

TCU -2.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Texas vs. TCU Prediction: Analysis

We faded the Longhorns in their game at Baylor on Saturday, largely because of their recent road struggles. Sure enough, Texas raced out to an 18-4 lead and the Bears lost their leading scorer to a game-ending injury.

Somehow, though, the Longhorns couldn’t even maintain their lead until halftime — Baylor closed on a 25-9 run to take a 29-27 advantage into the locker room. That advantage grew to as many as 18 points halfway through the second half, and the Bears coasted to an 81-72 victory as a 4-point favorite.

With that result, Texas dropped its third straight road game and fell to 1-4 SU and ATS in its last five as a visitor. The only thing keeping the Longhorns from a five-game road losing skid: a 69-66 win at Kansas State as a 1.5-point favorite on Feb. 4.

The good news for the Longhorns going into Wednesday’s contest? TCU has been far from perfect in its barn, going 12-4. That includes two losses in its last three home games to Kansas (63-58) and Baylor (72-68).

However, those defeats come with a bit of an asterisk. So, too, does the Horned Frogs 3-6 record in their last nine games.

The reason? Leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. (18.0 points per game) only recently returned to the lineup after missing nearly six full games with a knee injury.

Miles returned Feb. 18 against Oklahoma State, and TCU rolled to a 100-75 home win. The junior guard then played 38 minutes in the loss to Kansas, but clearly was still shaking off the rust as he managed just 13 points.

On Saturday at Texas Tech, though, Miles looked like his old self. He poured in a game-high 24 points as the Horned Frogs held off the Red Raiders 83-82 as a 2-point underdog.

Just how much does the 6-foot-2 Miles mean to his team? TCU is 16-4 in games he starts and finishes (11-2 at home) and 3-6 otherwise. Yes, one of the defeats with Miles in the lineup came at Texas back on Jan. 11 — and it was a brutal defeat. The Horned Frogs led 42-29 at halftime, got outscored 50-33 from there and lost 79-75.

TCU did cover wire-to-wire as a 6-point underdog, but Miles managed “just” 16 points.

But here’s another way to look at that contest: The Horned Frogs went to Austin, traded punches with the Longhorns for 40 minutes and never trailed by more than the 4-point final margin — even though their best player had a below-average performance.

Coming off his best scoring effort since dropping 33 points at Baylor in early January, Miles likely will be much more of a handful for Texas than he was the first time around. His teammates are no picnic to deal with, either.

In fact, prior to the 58-point clunker against Kansas nine days ago, TCU had put up at least 76 points in four straight home games with Miles on the court.

Meanwhile, here are the point totals that Texas has surrendered in its last five contests in enemy territory: 81, 74, 88, 66 and 82.

Yes, Wednesday’s game means much more to the Longhorns; they need to win at TCU and beat Kansas at home Saturday to tie the Jayhawks for the regular-season Big 12 title. Conversely, the Horned Frogs are pretty much locked into fifth place.

Still, we’re riding with the short home favorite in a revenge spot on Senior Night.

Texas vs. TCU Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Point spread: Texas (+2.5) @ TCU (-2.5) Moneyline: Texas (+122) @ TCU (-145) Total: 148.5 points

