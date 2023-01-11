If college basketball had a “Surprise Team of the Year” award, Marquette likely would be the leader in the clubhouse. And UConn wouldn’t be that far behind.

Not only was Marquette nowhere to be found in the preseason Top 25 rankings, but the Big East coaches picked the Golden Eagles to finish ninth in the 11-team league.

Today, Marquette is 13-4 overall, 5-1 in conference play and ranked No. 25 in this week’s media poll.

A bit more was expected of UConn, but not much. The Huskies came close to cracking the preseason rankings (coming in at No. 27) and were tabbed by coaches as the Big East’s fourth-best team.

All they did was race out to a 13-0 start and climb as high as No. 2 in the rankings before settling into the No. 6 spot this week.

With both squads vastly exceeding expectations, Wednesday’s UConn vs. Marquette clash has much more appeal than many assumed it would two months ago. It’s also much more difficult to handicap.

Ultimately, our UConn vs. Marquette prediction came down to one main factor: One side is stout defensively; the other treats defense like a 12-year-old does chores.

Odds updated as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 11.

UConn vs. Marquette Prediction

UConn -2.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

UConn vs. Marquette Prediction: Analysis

It’s difficult to say anything negative about what Marquette has done so far this season.

The Golden Eagles come into Wednesday’s game on a four-game SU and ATS winning streak. And they’re a five-point overtime loss at Providence from being 6-0 in Big East play.

Marquette also has been a feisty underdog. It obliterated Baylor 96-70 as a 5.5-point pup, and gave Purdue (75-70 loss), Wisconsin (80-77 overtime loss) and Mississippi State (58-55 loss) all they could handle.

Had their overtime games against Providence and Wisconsin gone the other way, the Golden Eagles would be in the midst of a 12-game winning streak. As it is, the team’s four losses were by a total of 15 points.

Throw in the fact that Marquette is 9-1 at home (lone loss to Wisconsin) while UConn’s only two defeats were in its last two Big East road games, and it was tempting to take the points in this matchup.

But we couldn’t get there because of the whole defense thing.

Both UConn and Marquette can score the basketball. Led by 6-foot-9 forward Adama Sanogo (team-high 17.9 points per game), the Huskies rank 31st nationally at 80.2 points per contest. The Golden Eagles are 13th at 83.1.

However, Marquette surrenders 71 points per outing, which is nearly 10 points more than UConn (61.4).

» READ MORE: March Madness odds: Latest favorites to win NCAA basketball tournament

To be fair, the Golden Eagles’ two overtime games affected that scoring defense average. But not this: Opponents are shooting 44.1% against Marquette, including 34.8% from 3-point range.

By comparison, the Huskies hold opponents to 38.8% shooting (24th nationally) and 27.2% from beyond the arc (8th).

UConn’s defense did slip in back-to-back losses at Xavier (83-73) and Providence (73-61). But the Huskies rebounded in Saturday’s 69-60 home win over Creighton, limiting the Bluejays to 33% shooting overall, including 2-for-16 on 3-pointers.

On the topic of long-distance shooting: UConn has made 95 more 3-pointers than its opponents (166-61). And while the Huskies are top-10 in defending the 3-point shot, Marquette ranks 263rd in Division I in 3-point defense at 34.8%.

UConn also has a bunch of impressive wins on its ledger. During a three-day stretch around Thanksgiving, the Huskies took down Oregon, Alabama and Iowa State in a holiday tournament, then turned around and defeated Oklahoma State (home) and Florida (road).

All five wins were double-digit blowouts by point margins of 34 (Oregon), 15 (Alabama), 18 (Iowa State), 10 (Oklahoma State) and 21 (Florida).

In fact, the Huskies have the fifth-best scoring differential in the country (18.8 points per contest).

No wonder UConn has the third-best rating per respected college hoops analyst KenPom. Of course, Marquette’s KenPom ranking (15th) isn’t too shabby, either.

But as the age-old boxing cliché goes, styles make fights. And UConn’s style — particularly when it comes to 3-point offense and defense — is a bad match for Marquette.

So is the fact that UConn (74%) is much better from the foul line than the Golden Eagles (69.9%).

Lay the short price at Caesars Sportsbook, and don’t be surprised if the Huskies pull away late. After all, their first 13 wins were by double digits. The last two? By eight and nine points.

UConn vs. Marquette Odds: (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Point spread: UConn (-2.5) @ Marquette (+2.5)

Moneyline: UConn (-140) @ Marquette (+120)

Total: 148 points

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.