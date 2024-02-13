Take UNC covering 7.5 point spread on the road vs Syracuse Tuesday

With the ACC regular season winding down, the Syracuse Orange look for a marquee Quadrant One win when they host the No. 7 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, the 19-5 Tar Heels are favored over the 15-9 Orange.

Oddsmakers across the best college basketball betting sites differ on the spread, with different platforms seeing their spreads range between 7.5 and 8.5 points. I’m going with North Carolina covering 7.5 points on FanDuel with -120 odds on this market.

UNC vs Syracuse odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread UNC -7.5 (-120) Moneyline -360 Totals O157.5 (-114) Spread SYracuse +7.5 (-102) Moneyline +280 Totals U157.5 (-102)

UNC vs Syracuse prediction: Analysis

(Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

North Carolina is a national championship contender that won ten games in a row between December 20th and January 27th. In their last five games however, they’re 3-2 with defensive struggles and late-game offensive struggles.

The Tar Heels were one of the country’s elite defenses during their win streak by not allowing anyone to score over 70 points. They’ve since surrendered 83 to Duke and 80 to Clemson while allowing more than 70 points to Georgia Tech and Miami as well.

I think Hubert Davis will have his team dialed in defensively in this game. If the defense regains form, the offense will produce better in transition where they’re at their most dangerous with Elliot Cadeau being one of the best passers in the country.

As always with this team, Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis are the two marquee players to watch. Bacot has raised his aggressiveness and intensity in the last three games, while Davis (21.5 points per game) continues to be the frontrunner for ACC Player of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Syracuse has seen a rebuilding year in their first season without Jim Boeheim running the show. Their switch from zone to man defense has seen their numbers slip in points per game and field goal percentage allowed.

Syracuse’s resumé won’t get them into the NCAA Tournament at this rate, as they’ve lost to upper tier teams in the ACC and are 0-5 on the year against teams that are or were ranked this year.

Judah Mintz (18.2 points per game) is the leading scorer for the Orange, but isn’t a good three point shooter. In fact, the only player in their rotation who shoots better than 32.8% from deep is Chris Bell, who is their leading scorer in the last two games.

UNC vs Syracuse prediction: Pick

UNC to cover -7.5 points on FanDuel (-120)

If Syracuse is unable to shoot from deep, North Carolina will feast on the defensive glass. Syracuse doesn’t have a signature rebounder on their team while the Tar Heels have two in Bacot (10.2 rebounds per game) and x-factor Harrison Ingram (8.7 rebounds per game).

Looking across the board, I don’t see an area Syracuse is better at than their opponent. Talent-wise and coaching-wise, UNC has an edge. We also have the last time these teams played as reason to trust in the Tar Heels.

When these teams battled on January 13th in Chapel Hill, UNC won 103-67. A notable stat from that game was UNC got 39 points from their bench while Syracuse got just three from their reserves.

