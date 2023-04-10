A little over a week has passed since the LSU women’s basketball team claimed its first ever national championship, ushering in the next step for seniors: the WNBA draft.

For current college stars like LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, their draft days are coming over the next few seasons. For draft-eligible players like South Carolina star Aliyah Boston, Maryland two-way talent Diamond Miller and local do-it-all Villanova star Maddy Siegrist, their names are expected to be called early in tonight’s WBNA draft in New York.

With the Indiana Fever holding the draft’s top pick, followed by the Minnesota Lynx and the Dallas Wings, here’s a look at the odds to be the draft’s top overall pick.

(Note: This betting market is not available in all states. Odds updated as of 7:45 p.m. ET on April 9. They are subject to change.)

WNBA draft No. 1 overall pick odds

Player Odds (via FanDuel) Player Aliyah Boston (South Carolina) Odds (via FanDuel) -2400 Player Diamond Miller (Maryland) Odds (via FanDuel) +1900 Player Jordan Horston (Tennessee) Odds (via FanDuel) +2900 Player Stephanie Soares (Iowa State) Odds (via FanDuel) +8500 Player Maddy Siegrist (Villanova) Odds (via FanDuel) +11000 Player Haley Jones (Stanford) Odds (via FanDuel) +12000 Player Grace Berger (Indiana) Odds (via FanDuel) +16000

A three-time All-American and the 2022 AP Player of the Year, Boston is a heavy favorite at FanDuel to be the top draft pick, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Boston left the Gamecocks and women’s college basketball as one of the better two-way post players after averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. She finished with a career average of 2.4 blocks per game, while shooting nearly 55% from the field.

She has long been considered the draft’s top choice, and after a dominant career at South Carolina, she will likely add being the WNBA’s top draft choice to her already impressive resume.

Who comes off the board next?

With Boston expected to hear her name called first, Maryland’s Diamond Miller is a big favorite (-950 at FanDuel) to be selected by the Minnesota Lynx at No. 2 overall. Miller, who averaged a career high 19.7 points per game, the most by a Terp since Brionna Jones did it in 2016-17, is a talented two-way wing player who can score and be a playmaker in a variety of ways. The two-time first team All-Big Ten selection was outstanding defensively as well, averaging over two steals and 1.3 blocks per game in her final season.

Behind her sits Siegrist, the nation’s leading scorer (29.2 points per) and Stanford’s Haley Jones, both valued at 22/1 to go second overall. After those top three names, the only other two players with odds better than 50/1 to be the draft’s second selection are Tennessee’s Jordan Horston (+2600), who averaged 15.6 points and led her team in rebounds (7.1) and assists (3.3), and South Carolina’s Boston, listed at +2300 if she didn’t become the draft’s top choice.

No odds have been made available for the Dallas Wings’ third overall pick, but several mock drafts are expecting Siegrist to be the pick at three.

