Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks remain a massive favorite to win another title

And then there were four.

The college basketball season is coming to a close this weekend — for both men and women — and both finales will be in Texas, the men in Houston and the women in Dallas.

Up in Dallas, there’s not expected to be much drama, but as both tournaments have shown, anything is possible.

Can anyone knock off Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks? Here’s what the odds say.

Women’s Final Four odds (BetMGM)

South Carolina -350 LSU +700 Iowa +900 Virginia Tech +1000

UConn is regarded as a heavy favorite on the men’s side at just -125. This? It just shows how dominant this undefeated South Carolina team has been.

South Carolina faces Caitlin Clark and Iowa in one semifinal. Iowa is 30-6 and is still an 11.5-point underdog to South Carolina. On the other side, LSU is a small favorite (-1.5) to beat Virginia Tech and advance to the final.

South Carolina has been a buzzsaw. Only five of the Gamecocks’ 36 wins have been by single digits. They won their four tournament games by an average of 22.5 points. South Carolina didn’t play all that well in the Elite 8 and still beat Maryland by 11, led by Aliyah Boston’s 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

South Carolina was always expected to be here. Even before the tournament started, FanDuel was offering a prop of South Carolina vs. the field to win the national championship. South Carolina’s price was -210. The Gamecocks were -900 to reach the Final Four.

Staley, a Philadelphia native, is making her fifth trip to the Final Four since 2015. She led South Carolina to championships in 2017 and 2022.

