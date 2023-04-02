After upset of South Carolina, Iowa enters Sunday’s national championship as favorite over LSU

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team entered this weekend’s Final Four in Dallas as a sizable underdog in their national semifinal matchup with undefeated South Carolina.

Sunday, the Hawkeyes, led by star Caitlin Clark, will take the floor as the favorite to win the first national championship in program history.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s national championship odds for the 3:30 p.m. ET showdown between Iowa and LSU.

Iowa vs. LSU national championship odds (BetMGM)

Point spread: Iowa -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Iowa -175; LSU +145

Total: 160.5

Points, points, points.

You don’t see many college basketball games with totals this high. But these are two of the top scoring offenses in the nation.

Led by Clark, who is the second-leading scorer in the sport and is on some kind of postseason run, Iowa scores 87.3 points per game, the highest in the country. LSU, meanwhile, is fifth at 81.7 points per game.

Kim Mulkey’s Tigers needed a big fourth-quarter comeback to reach Sunday’s final game. While Iowa got a legendary performance by Clark to outlast South Carolina. The Hawkeyes entered that game as 11.5-point favorites and got 41 points, six rebounds and eight assists from Clark to advance to the final.

Clark, of course, is a big reason why Iowa enters as the favorite Sunday. She has scored 115 points in Iowa’s last three games during this tournament. LSU will need its two-headed attack of Angel Reese and Alexis Morris to keep pace, and the point total suggests they will — at least for a while.

The second the buzzer sounded on Iowa’s win over South Carolina, Sunday’s final became much more wide open. Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team entered the tournament as a -210 favorite to win it all. Instead, a two seed (Iowa) faces third-seeded LSU in the finale.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.