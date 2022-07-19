Commercial Content, 21+

Check out the latest College Football championship odds for the 2022 campaign, with Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia leading the way in terms of the betting heading into the new season.

Alabama, who were last year’s runners-up, head into the new campaign as the clear favorite at +190, with Ohio State, who won the title in 2014 and reached the final in 2020, second favorites at +350.

The Georgia Bulldogs, victorious in last year’s final, are also +350 to go back-to-back, while Clemson (+1,200) and Texas A&M (+2,000) make up the rest of the NCAAF title betting front-runners.

College football championship odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Alabama +190 Ohio State +350 Georgia +350 Clemson +1200 Texas A&M +2000 USC +2000 Oklahoma +3500 Notre Dame +4000 Texas +4000 Michigan +5000 Oregon +5000 Utah +5000

College football championship odds: Betting favorites

Alabama Crimson Tide +190

Alabama came ever so close to claiming the CFB title last year, going all the way to the final, however they were usurped by the Georgia Bulldogs.

They went 13-2 in 2021, enough to see them seeded third for the College Football Playoffs, with a win over the Cincinnati Bearcats booking their ticket to the final.

They’ve managed to keep Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., two players on the offensive and defensive ends, respectively, that are hugely important to the Crimson Tide’s playstyle.

‘Bama did lose Jameson Williams and Brian Robinson Jr. to the NFL draft a few months back, however given the talented roster they have, this shouldn’t put a dent in Alabama’s title chances too much.

They’re clear favorites to go one better than last year and claim the CFB title for a reason, with a price of +190 looking like fair odds at this stage.

Ohio State Buckeyes +350

Ohio State hasn’t claimed the CFB title in a number of years now, with the Buckeyes yet to taste victory in the competition since its rebrand in 2014.

They did manage to reach the final in 2020, however they ended up going down to No. 1 seed Alabama.

They have the ever-impressive CJ Stroud at QB, a player who’s a favorite with almost all sportsbooks to claim the Heisman Trophy this year.

Additionally, TreVeyon Henderson will also suit up for Ohio State this year, another player who’s one of the Heisman favorites.

With that pairing in their ranks, it’s easy to see why Ohio State is second favorite at just +350 to claim their first CFB title in some time this year.

Georgia Bulldogs +350

The Bulldogs head into this season as the reigning champions, with their 33-18 win over the Crimson Tide in last year’s championship game to claim their first title since 1980.

They have the ever-impressive Stetson Bennett leading their offense, a player who proved crucial in their run last year.

They went 14-1 over the course of the season, with their only loss coming at the hands of Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, with Georgia getting their revenge come the end of the season.

Since then they’ve lost five of their more important players in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, with the most notable being Travon Walker, who went first overall.

It’ll be tough for Georgia to retain their title given the sheer number of quality players they’ve lost to the NFL, which explains why other colleges are shorter in the betting.

While they’re still likely to have one of the best rosters in the nation this season, +350 doesn’t seem like much value.

Clemson Tigers +1,200

The Tigers have been one of the most successful teams in the country in recent years, reaching four finals since 2015, winning two of them.

They’ve lost a few notable players in the past few years, with the most high-profile of these being Trevor Lawrence, who went No. 1 overall in the NFL draft in 2021.

Despite this, they still have a strong roster to rely upon, with one of their most important players being DJ Uiagalelei, their star QB, who was very consistent in 2021.

They also boast the likes of Will Shipley and Antonio Williams, players that are capable of forming a formidable partnership with Uiagalelei going forward.

However it must be said that their roster certainly isn’t what it used to be, with Clemson not being able to put up much of a fight against Ohio State in the semifinals in January.

They’re +1,200 for a reason, with their roster not yet at the strength to conquer the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, or Alabama yet.

Texas A&M Aggies +2,000

Texas A&M hasn’t won a national title in almost a century, with their last title coming back in 1939.

They’ve yet to make it to a College Football Playoff, with success being somewhat hard to come by for the Aggies in the last few decades.

Despite this, the bookies are still quietly confident in their chances this year, with Texas A&M currently at +2,000 to go all the way.

They lost Kenyon Green at No. 15 in the NFL draft this year, an offensive guard who’s looking at a long and illustrious career in the league given his performance at the NFL combine.

The Aggies went 8-4 last season, however they did manage to beat Alabama in their sixth game of the season to show they can still rub shoulders with the big boys on their day.

It must be said that they’re +2,000 for a reason, with Texas A&M needing a hugely impressive season from the likes of Max Johnson in order to seriously compete.

College football championship odds: Dark horses

Oklahoma Sooners +3,500

The Sooners were one of the strongest teams in the nation around the start of the century, with Oklahoma reaching four national championship games between 2000 and 2008, winning one of them.

They’re yet to taste that level of success since, struggling somewhat over the past decade or so at a national level.

Oklahoma has won a number of bowls during this time, however they’ve never been able to turn this into playoff success.

Their roster this year is shaping up pretty well, with the Sooners seemingly building around the likes of Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops.

They may be +3,500, however given their success in bowls over the years, as well as the current strong roster, they look a good bet for you long-shot backers.

Texas Longhorns +4,000

The Longhorns have a pretty impressive history, claiming a number of national and conference titles over the years.

However, they haven’t tasted success in either of these fields since 2009, with the Longhorns being pretty average in the interim.

Things may go a little differently for the Longhorns this season, with their roster shaping up quite nicely ahead of the new campaign. The likes of Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, and Jahleel Billingsley will all be suiting up for the Longhorns this year.

Their odds, +4,000, may seem quite high, however there are only seven teams priced lower than Texas going into the new season, with the bookies giving them a slight chance to take home their first title in decades this year.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish +4,000

Notre Dame has been very consistent over the last few years, with the Fighting Irish battling their way to 10 or more regular-season wins in all of the last five campaigns.

Despite this, they’ve not tasted national championship glory in some time, with their last title coming back in 1988.

The books give them a small chance of ending this barren run this year, with the Fighting Irish currently +4,000 to go all the way and claim their first title in 34 years.

Notre Dame has the talented Tyler Buchner at QB, a player who was impressive during his limited minutes last season.

They also have the likes of Michael Mayer and Chris Tyree at TE and RB respectively, two players who are more than capable of helping Notre Dame make the postseason this term.

Their title odds look daunting at +4,000, but given how consistent they’ve been in recent campaigns, they look a strong price for those looking to place a high-odds bet this season.

