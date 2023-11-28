With Championship Week upon us, the College Football Playoff picture is becoming clearer by the day.

Or, perhaps it’s still as unclear as ever. Eight teams are in the mix for a CFP Spot, including:

No. 1 Georgia (12-0) No. 2 Michigan (12-0) No. 3 Washington (12-0) No. 4 Florida State (12-0) No. 5 Oregon (11-1) No. 6 Texas (11-1) No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) No. 8 Alabama (11-1)

We are including Ohio State, but it’s improbable the Buckeyes make the field without several lucky bounces. At this point, it’s safe to assume Georgia and Michigan will make the field regardless of what happens on Saturday.

But that’s it.

That leaves six teams for two final spots, and that’s where the chaos begins. Georgia plays Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, where the Bulldogs are a six-point favorite.

Washington plays Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday, where the Ducks are a 10-point favorite. Florida State plays Louisville in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday as a short favorite, but the Seminoles are without starting quarterback Jordan Travis. Texas plays Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday as a two-touchdown favorite.

Here is the well-known chaos scenario for the College Football Playoff Committee:

Alabama beats Georgia to move both teams to 12-1, with Alabama as the SEC Champion Oregon beats Washington to move both teams to 12-1, with Oregon as the Pac-12 Champion Florida State beats Louisville to remain undefeated and become the ACC Champion Texas beats Oklahoma State to move to 12-1 and become the Big 12 Champion.

In that scenario, how do you pick two of Oregon, Washington, Florida State, Texas, and Alabama?

It’s not my job to decide which team makes the Field of Four. However, my job is to interpret what might happen and advise you, loyal reader, on how to wager on or against these scenarios.

Let’s look into the best College Football Playoff Futures to place right now.

Florida State to Miss CFP: +120 at FanDuel

I think Florida State loses outright on Saturday.

I don’t think the Seminoles have the juice to overcome the Jordan Travis injury. Backup Tate Rodemaker completed 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards last week as the Seminoles were out-gained by Florida, 232 yards to 224.

The big problem is that Florida State doesn’t have a potent rushing game to fall back on, ranking 107th nationally in Rush Success Rate. They managed only 90 rushing yards at 2.9 yards per carry against Florida.

The Seminoles’ defense is still excellent, but you can’t win a championship game without a functioning offense.

Moreover, if Florida State has one defensive weakness, it’s against the run. The Seminoles rank 70th nationally in EPA per Rush allowed and have allowed over 100 rush yards to all but one opponent this season.

That’s a problem against Louisville’s rush-first offense, as the Cardinals set up their whole offense by establishing Jawhar Jordan on the ground.

It’s a bad matchup for a reeling Seminole squad.

But even if the Seminoles do pull off the win, there’s a shot the Committee decides Florida State sans Travis is unworthy of a CFP spot.

Florida State’s most significant concern would be if Texas and Alabama win on Saturday. In that scenario, I could see a CFP field consisting of:

Michigan Georgia Pac-12 Winner Alabama or Texas instead of Florida State

I find it impossible that the Pac-12 winner won’t make the playoff.

I’d also be surprised if an ever-improved SEC Champion Alabama team doesn’t make the playoff. Still, the only reason they won’t is if the Committee decides Texas’ head-to-head win over Alabama is enough to rank the ‘Horns ahead of the Tide.

Obviously, there’s the chance that the Committee ignores the Alabama-Texas issue altogether by placing an undefeated ACC Champion Florida State team in the playoff above both.

But there’s also a chance that the Committee will decide that Florida State can’t compete in the College Football Playoff without its best player, even if that’s unfair.

Either way, with a Florida State win, there’s uncertainty in the committee’s decision-making process.

Combine that with the possibility of a Florida State loss, which I think is likely, and I believe there’s value in betting the Seminoles to miss the field at plus money.

At this point, I’d say it’s more likely than not that Florida State is left out of the final field. I’d make this line closer to -110.

Oregon To Win CFP: +500 at DraftKings

Oregon shouldn’t have lost to Washington.

In that hard-fought three-point road loss, Oregon out-gained Washington by 130 total yards (541 to 415), generating seven more first downs (31 to 24) and two more drives past the opponent’s 40-yard line (eight to six).

Unfortunately, the Ducks couldn’t come out on top thanks to three failed fourth-down attempts, while the Huskies converted two of their final-down shots.

If Oregon had even converted one of those three attempts, we’d be looking at Oregon in a different light – as a 12-0 squad laying double-digits in a Power Five championship game.

Regardless, the Ducks have looked like the nation’s best team since the loss.

They’ve out-scored their six opponents 252-96, destroying ranked Utah (35-6) and Oregon State (31-7) during the stretch.

The Ducks are the nation’s best team by EPA per Play margin (.49). The offense, led by Heisman candidate Bo Nix, has been predictably unstoppable.

However, it’s the defense that gives this ticket value.

Oregon’s secondary has taken a huge step forward this season, ranking 16th in Pro Football Focus’ Coverage grades and seventh in EPA per Dropback allowed. The Ducks have the offensive firepower and the pass defense to duel with Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Texas or Florida State.

Now is the time to buy Oregon, which I see as the nation’s best all-around team. This line will drop lower once the Ducks beat Washington and claim their spot in the Final Four.

