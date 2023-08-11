Why Penn State’s Drew Allar is worth a flier in the Heisman Trophy odds market

I am out-of-control high on the Penn State Nittany Lions football team in the upcoming college football season.

I am betting the Nittany Lions in every possible way. I’ve already bet them to win the Big Ten (+600) and the National Championship (+2500). I also bet them to make the College Football Playoff (+450), thinking they can accomplish that feat as a one-loss Big Ten East runner-up.

The roster is loaded on both sides of the ball. There’s continuity in the coaching staff. Ohio State is due for a down year, and the Nittany Lions draw Michigan at home.

If there’s a team ready to elevate to the next level, it’s Penn State. All the ingredients are there for a National Title run.

The one question mark? Quarterback. But this is where Penn State’s season gets interesting.

Drew Allar is in line to take the starting job.

Yes, Allar is an unknown commodity with only 60 FBS pass attempts. But he’s not “just some guy” like Sean Clifford was.

Allar is the highest-rated quarterback recruit in Penn State history. He was the top quarterback in the class of 2022 (per 247Sports) and the No. 3 overall recruit.

Allar’s a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tank, so he’s got the modern quarterback build. His arm talent is elite. He has a quick release and can throw from all arm angles, including across his body.

And he’s accurate. Allar didn’t post a single interception or Turnover Worthy Play in 71 dropbacks with Penn State last season. He threw seven interceptions in 514 attempts during high school.

Allar has a first-round pick upside. He also has the type of uncapped potential I like to target in long-shot futures bets.

And that brings me to my point: I’m betting on Allar winning the Heisman this year at 25-to-1 or better.

Why not? I’m betting Penn State wins everything else, so why not the Heisman winner?

Allar has Heisman-level upside — he was the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit for a reason. But, more importantly, he has the support staff to capitalize on his potential and maximize his production.

As mentioned, Penn State is loaded on both sides of the ball.

This will be the best secondary in college football behind cornerback Kalen King. This will be a top-five front seven in college football behind Demeioun “Chop” Robinson. Allar will get the ball back.

Penn State returns over 80% of its rushing and receiving yards from last season, including one of the best running back duos in the nation. Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephus transfers in after lighting up the MAC. Allar will have weapons.

Olu Fashanu is back at Penn State for his third year, deciding to spend another year in college before becoming a sure-fire first-round draft pick. He’s the best left tackle in college football. Allar’s blind side will be protected.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is entering his third year in the program, and he managed to squeeze every last ounce of production out of Clifford over the past two seasons.

Allar had a year to learn the system underneath Clifford and Yurcich. He’ll be ready when his number is called in Week 1.

Allar has a superstar-level ceiling, but he won’t be hung out to dry in his inaugural season as the starter.

If everything goes right for Allar and the Nittany Lions this year, they’ll be considered among the nation’s best teams and in line for a College Football Playoff bid behind a breakout season from their stud young quarterback.

Most importantly, Allar will be considered among the nation’s best players and be in the Heisman conversation.

I don’t think the 40-to-1 Heisman price at BetRivers Sportsbook accurately reflects Allar and Penn State’s potential. So, I’ll take a flier.

The play: 2023 Heisman Trophy winner - Drew Allar (+4000) at BetRivers

