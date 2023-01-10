The confetti was still falling from the SoFi Stadium rafters on Monday night when college football oddsmakers sent out a crystal clear statement: Georgia is the best team in the land, and we don’t expect that to change.

After the Bulldogs secured their second straight national title with a 65-7 destruction of TCU in the College Football Playoff championship game in Los Angeles, multiple sportsbooks released odds to win the 2023-24 crown.

Alone at the top of the heap: Georgia — and comfortably so.

With 364 days to go until the next champion is crowned, here’s a super-early look at the 2023-24 college football championship odds market.

Odds updated as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 10.

2023-24 College football championship odds

Team Caesars Sportsbook odds FanDuel odds Georgia +325 +300 Alabama +550 +500 Ohio State +650 +700 USC +1000 +1200 Michigan +1400 +800 LSU +1400 +1800 Texas +1800 +2500 Clemson +1800 +1800 Florida State +1800 +2000 Notre Dame +2000 +2500 Tennessee +2200 +2500 Penn State +2200 +2000

The Bulldogs made all sorts of history in Monday night’s annihilation of TCU. Most notably, their 58-point victory margin was the largest in college football’s modern bowl era ... which dates back to 1936.

Among other accomplishments, Georgia became the first repeat champion in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff and just the fourth team since 1980 to go back-to-back.

And when they kick off the 2023-24 season at home against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2, the Bulldogs will begin their quest for even more history: They’ll be looking to become the first school in the modern bowl era to three-peat.

It won’t be easy, of course. In addition to losing three-year quarterback Stetson Bennett — who went 29-3 as a starter — Georgia will have to replace multiple key contributors who are destined to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

Then again, 15 players who helped the Bulldogs to the 2021-22 national title were drafted — including a record five first-rounders, all on defense. That didn’t stop coach Kirby Smart’s squad from going 15-0 and winning the school’s fourth championship.

Perhaps that’s why oddsmakers are high on Georgia to restock and win it again. The Bulldogs are the clear 2023-24 title favorites at both FanDuel (+300) and Caesars Sportsbook (+325).

Also working in Georgia’s favor next year: the schedule. In addition to FCS foe Tennessee-Martin, the Bulldogs’ non-conference slate includes Ball State and UAB (also at home).

The Dawgs’ toughest test likely won’t come until a mid-November trip to Tennessee. By then Georgia very easily could be 10-0 and in the midst of a 39-1 three-season run.

Contenders to Georgia’s CFP throne

Two plays — that’s all that kept perennial power Alabama from challenging Georgia for this year’s national championship.

The Crimson Tide went 11-2 this season, with both losses coming against Tennessee and LSU on the road and on the final play of the game.

So it’s no surprise to see Nick Saban’s program right behind SEC rival Georgia in the 2023-24 national championship odds market.

The Crimson Tide — who had been the last team to win back-to-back titles, doing so in 2011-12 — are +500 at FanDuel and +550 at Caesars. Like Georgia, though, Alabama must replace a decorated starting quarterback, as 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has declared for the NFL Draft.

Several other star Alabama players will follow the same path as Young. But as is the case with Smart at Georgia, it’s all about reloading rather than rebuilding with Saban and Alabama.

Another college football blueblood is the undisputed third choice to win next year’s national title: Ohio State, which was the fourth and final team invited to this year’s College Football Playoff, is +650 at Caesars Sportsbook and +700 at FanDuel.

After that, there’s a slight difference of opinion between the two sportsbooks. Caesars has USC (+1000) slotted fourth behind Ohio State, followed by Michigan and LSU (both +1400)

However, FanDuel has Michigan (+800) solidly ahead of USC (+1200), with LSU further back at +1800.

Michigan made its first two College Football Playoff appearances the past two seasons but lost in the semifinals both times. USC would’ve reached the CFP for the first time in 2022-23 but it lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.

That loss opened the door for Ohio State, which came within a whisker of dethroning Georgia in the CFP semifinals. The Buckeyes blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, then missed a game-winning 50-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Best of the rest

FanDuel only has seven teams with odds better than than 20-to-1 to win the 2023-24 college football national championship: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and USC are all +1200 or better, while Clemson and LSU are both at +1800.

Meanwhile, Caesars has a three-team cluster directly behind Michigan and LSU: Texas, Clemson and Florida State are all +1800.

From there, FanDuel has Florida State and Penn State (both +2000) next in line, followed by Tennessee, Notre Dame and Texas (all +2500).

At Caesars Sportsbook, Notre Dame (+2000) sits behind the Texas-Clemson-Florida State trio and just ahead of Tennessee and Penn State (both +2200) and Oregon (+2500).

What about this year’s runner-up? TCU, which had 200-to-1 odds to claim the 2021-22 title exactly a year ago, opened at +4000 at Caesars (along with Oklahoma and Utah). The Horned Frogs also are alongside Oklahoma and Utah at FanDuel, but at +5000.

Interested in throwing a dart at a TCU-like long shot way down the 2023-24 college football championship odds board? Your options include the likes of Illinois, BYU, Nebraska, Miami (Fla.) and Baylor (all 200-to-1 at Caesars), and Louisville, Arkansas, Central Florida and South Carolina (all 200-to-1 at FanDuel).

