Stetson Bennett passing yards. Max Duggan rushing yards. Player to score the first touchdown.

All these bets are available in the College Football Playoff championship props market — except in Pennsylvania, which is one of the states that prohibits wagering on player props in collegiate sporting events.

Fear not, though, as that state law doesn’t apply to team- and game-related props.

After examining the offerings at BetMGM, here are our top CFP championship props for Monday’s Georgia vs. TCU duel at SoFi Stadium just east of Los Angeles.

Odds updated as of 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 9.

CFP championship prop: Will both teams score 3 or more points in the first quarter?

Odds: Yes -120/No -105 (at BetMGM)

Prediction: Yes

Despite having more than three weeks off, both TCU and Georgia sprinted out of the gates in their respective College Football Playoff semifinal games.

The Horned Frogs raced out to a 14-0 opening-quarter lead against Michigan (getting one touchdown on a pick-six). Hours later, Georgia answered an early Ohio State TD with one of its own several minutes before the end of the first quarter.

We expect a similar fast start for both squads Monday night.

For one thing, the Bulldogs have produced at least a field goal in the first quarter in 12 of 15 games this season, including the last eight in a row.

Also, after blanking seven of its first 10 opponents in the opening stanza, Georgia’s defense has allowed an early touchdown in three consecutive outings.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have put up early points in 11 of their last 12 games against FBS competition (scoring at least one touchdown in nine of those contests).

During this 11-game stretch, TCU’s defense has kept five teams off the scoreboard in the opening 15 minutes. However, none of those five were Georgia, which averages 39.2 points per contest.

Granted, the Bulldogs did not score a first-quarter point in either of their national title game appearances. But both those were against Alabama, which annually fields one of the nation’s best defenses.

The Horned Frogs, who have yielded at least 24 points in nine of their last 11 games, are not such a team.

CFP championship prop: Georgia on the moneyline and Over 57.5 total points

A quick explainer on this prop: It’s two wagers in one, the first being Georgia winning the game outright (moneyline). The second involves the total points scored by both squads.

If you read our Georgia vs. TCU prediction, you know we like the Bulldogs to post a comfortable victory Monday night. So no need to explain the Georgia side of this parlay.

As for pairing the Bulldogs with Over 57.5 points: First, we’re shaving six points off the actual game total of 63.5.

We also have recent and distant history on our side. Starting with the latter: Six of the first eight CFP championship games ended with 60 or more combined points.

Of course, Georgia was involved in the only two exceptions: The Dawgs lost the 2017-18 title game 26-23 in overtime and won last year’s 33-18. Again, though, Georgia faced Alabama both times.

TCU’s defense isn’t in the same stratosphere as those two Bama squads. Which leads to the recent history part: The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined for at least 57 points in 10 of their last 11 games.

And as previously noted, TCU got lit up for 24-plus points in nine of those contests. So we don’t see that stop unit holding down a Georgia offense that has tallied at least 37 points in seven of the last nine games (including 42 or more six times).

Obviously, the Horned Frogs will have to contribute something for us to cash this prop, but that shouldn’t be a problem. Because even though Georgia’s defense is fantastic, it’s difficult to see TCU — which ranked sixth nationally in scoring at 40.3 points per game — getting stifled for 60 minutes.

If the Frogs can get us, say, 17 points, we should be able to bring this one home.

CFP championship prop: Which team will score the first points?

Odds: TCU +140/Georgia -200 (at BetMGM)

Prediction: Georgia

This one is a bit chalky for sure. And it’s a tad risky, because we think TCU will get the ball first no matter who wins the coin toss.

It’s difficult to see Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes deferring if he wins the toss — he wants to get his offense on the field ASAP to see how it matches up against the stellar Georgia defense.

Conversely, Dawgs coach Kirby Smart probably will want to see his stop unit throw an early haymaker at quarterback Max Duggan and the TCU offense and see if they can take it.

Obviously, our recommendation on this prop tells you we believe Georgia’s defense will flex its muscles early. And after a lackluster first half against Ohio State, we expect veteran quarterback Stetson Bennett to make an immediate statement by marching his offense down the field early on.

So regardless of which offense gets the football to start this game, look for the Bulldogs to get on the scoreboard first — something they’ve done in nine of 13 games this season.

CFP championship prop: Which quarter will be the highest scoring of the game?

Odds/Prediction: Third quarter, +375 (at BetMGM)

Of the four options on this prop, the third quarter has the third-highest price. Only the first quarter (+500) is a bigger “underdog”.

It makes sense, given that end-of-first-half and end-of-game clock stoppages usually lead to more possessions in the second and fourth quarters.

We just happen to believe nearly 4-to-1 odds is great value — and it all ties back to our prediction of a Georgia blowout. If that prediction proves to be accurate it likely will be because the Bulldogs slam the pedal to the metal after halftime.

Remember: We have a hunch that Georgia will get the second-half kickoff, either because it won the opening coin toss and deferred or TCU won it and took the ball.

Whenever they get the ball after halftime, the Dawgs — who were blanked by Ohio State in the third quarter — will be looking to deliver the knockout blow against a TCU defense that gave up 24 third-quarter points to Michigan.

Assuming the Dawgs enter the fourth quarter with a commanding lead, they’re going to sit on the ball every time they touch it down the stretch. And the Horned Frogs might be inclined to do something similar rather than risk taking chances and suffering further embarrassment.

Whatever the case, nailing this CFP championship prop likely will require two outcomes: Georgia will need to end the first half with a decent lead, then come out of the locker room and go for the jugular in the third quarter.

Both scenarios seem plausible — hence the dice roll on this nice plus-money prop.

