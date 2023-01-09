The TCU Horned Frogs have spent the last four months piling up victories, silencing naysayers and making their believers a whole lot of money.

Now, the team that was picked to finish seventh in its 10-team conference — the team led by a starting quarterback who wasn’t the starter when the season kicked off — is on the precipice of making college football history.

Just one small problem: Making that history will require a David vs. Goliath-like upset Monday night, when TCU faces Georgia in the 2022-23 College Football Playoff championship game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

Can the Horned Frogs pull off the miracle — or at least cover what is the biggest point spread in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff title game?

Absolutely, they can. But will they? Let’s just say we strongly doubt it, as our Georgia vs. TCU prediction is all about Goliath.

Odds updated as of 12:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 9.

Georgia vs. TCU Prediction

Georgia -12.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Georgia vs. TCU Prediction: Analysis

If you recall our recommendation for TCU’s semifinal clash with then-undefeated Michigan, you’re likely asking aloud, “You’re seriously fading this team of destiny again?”

It’s a totally fair question, because we were dead wrong in suggesting quarterback Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs were not on Michigan’s level and would fall by double digits. But we weren’t so much wrong in underestimating Duggan and TCU as we were in overvaluing the Wolverines.

Taking nothing away from the Horned Frogs’ accomplishment on New Year’s Eve — they punched Michigan in the mouth for 60 solid minutes — the fact is the Wolverines were a flawed team.

Their unbeaten record and eye-popping defensive stats were the product of playing an unbelievably weak non-conference schedule followed by a bunch of offensively inept Big Ten foes.

On Monday night in L.A., TCU will face an opponent that is every bit as good as its 14-0 record suggests — in all three phases of the game.

Yes, Georgia needed a furious rally and a missed 50-yard field goal to get past Ohio State hours after TCU dumped Michigan. Yes, that was the same Ohio State that lost to Michigan at home a month earlier.

And, yes, the Bulldogs’ stellar defense has gotten knocked around pretty good the last two games, giving up 30 points to LSU in the SEC championship game and 41 to the Buckeyes.

You don’t think oddsmakers are aware of all that? Of course they are. And yet they still initially installed Georgia as a near two-touchdown favorite against the Horned Frogs.

Those oddsmakers did that knowing full well that the novice betting public — which perpetually operates with recency bias — would be all over TCU after what happened in both semifinal matchups.

And that’s precisely what happened, as the national championship betting market was flooded with Horned Frogs money early on.

But here’s the simple reality: Georgia is the better team and the deeper team.

As outstanding as TCU has been this season, the Bulldogs are the program that is 28-1 over the last 29 games. That includes 24 victories by two touchdowns or more.

They’re also the program that’s oozing with NFL talent at virtually every position. And the program that pounded Alabama in last year’s CFP title game.

Which brings us to this point: One-sided beatdowns have become commonplace in the national championship game. Here are the results of the last four College Football Playoff finales:

2022: Georgia beat Alabama 41-27

2021: Alabama beat Ohio State 52-24

2020: LSU beat Clemson 42-25

2019: Clemson beat Alabama 44-16

Only in the latter game did the underdog prevail — and Clemson took the field as just a 5-point pup.

What about the fact that TCU’s only loss this season was by three points in overtime in the Big 12 championship game? Or that the Horned Frogs will walk into SoFi Stadium with a 10-3-1 ATS record (including 3-1 ATS as an underdog)?

All very impressive and commendable. But TCU didn’t do any of that damage against the undisputed No. 1 team in the land, a team that has been favored to repeat as champs for three months, and a team led by a starting quarterback (Stetson Bennett) who is 28-3 as a starter (including last year’s title-game victory over Alabama).

Frankly, the fact the Bulldogs got a scare against Ohio State makes us even more bullish on the defending champs Monday night — for two reasons.

No. 1: Georgia got its wake-up call, so there is absolutely zero chance coach Kirby Smart’s troops will take the field overconfident. To a man, the Bulldogs know they’re superior to TCU, but they also know the Horned Frogs are legitimately dangerous.

No. 2: If Georgia ended up having an easy go of it against Ohio State, this point spread would not have opened Bulldogs -13.5. It would’ve opened Bulldogs -18.5.

That’s right — there’s actually value on the biggest favorite in CFP championship game history.

Well, we’re grabbing that value. And we’re doing so at Caesars Sportsbook, which is one of the few books still sitting at Georgia -12.5.

Not that we think the spread will be in play when it’s all over. Because we expect the Bulldogs to successfully defend their title by at least three touchdowns.

Georgia vs. TCU Odds: (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Point spread: Georgia (-12.5) vs. TCU (+12.5)

Moneyline: Georgia (-450) vs TCU (+350)

Total: 63.5 points

