As legalized online sports betting continues to become more commonplace across the United States, it can be challenging to keep up with where you can bet on college sports.
The process of tracking legal sports betting can also be confusing, because certain states have regulations in place preventing residents from betting on universities from their own state.
With that said, this is a comprehensive betting guide on where you can bet on college sports and what restrictions may be in place for you.
- AZ, NJ, IN, CO, DC, IA, MI, MD, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only.
- New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply.
- OH only.
- 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Only.
- New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
- OH 0nly.
- 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- NY, NJ, WV, IA, CO, IN, MI, MD, VA, TN, PA, AZ, LA, IL Only.
- New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
- OH only.
- OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
- Offer available in AZ, CO, IA only.
- New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
- OH only.
- 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Offer available in AZ, CO, TN only.
- New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
- Offer available in OH only.
- 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NY, PA, VA only.
- 21+. New customers only. T&C apply
- NJ, PA only.
- 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
- CT only.
- New players only, 21+. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
- Available in NJ, PA only.
- New users only, 21 or older. Full T&C apply.
- CO, MI, VA only.
- 21+; New Customers only. Full T&Cs apply.
- Offer available in NJ, MI only.
- New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
- Offer available in MI only.
- New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Read more about the best college football betting sites
Learn more on how to bet on college football
Catch up on the best sportsbook promo codes in the USA
More on where you can bet on college sports
Where can you bet on college sports?
What states have restrictions for legalized sports betting?
Colorado
Colorado doesn’t prohibit residents from wagering on college teams based in the Centennial State. However, they do completely restrict all forms of prop bets regardless if they’re during or before the game.
Illinois
Illinois bans their residents from placing wagers on universities from the state. Betting on tournaments taking place in-state are acceptable however, such as March Madness, so long as no teams from Illinois are apart of that game.
Schools that are affected by this restriction are aplenty. They include Chicago State, DePaul, Illinois State, and Loyola-Chicago.
Iowa
Iowa’s betting laws outlaw residents from placing prop bets on college athletes. Prop bets on teams and players are acceptable, but wagering on individual players is a no-go in the Hawkeye State.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire’s betting rules deny residents the ability to place prop bets on in-state college teams. Residents can still bet on moneylines, spreads, and totals, just not prop bets. That extends to player and team props.
New Jersey
New Jersey has among the most restrictions for college sports betting as any state in the United States. Not only can residents not bet on in-state college teams, but restrictions also prohibit betting on any games taking place in the state such as a tournament setting.
Universities that can’t be wagered on include Princeton, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
Oregon
Alongside New Jersey, Oregon has among the biggest rules for college sports betting in the country. Through October of 2022, users could only wager on college sports in-person.
However, that changed when Oregon launched its first mobile betting all called “Scoreboard.” Only through that app can residents wager on college universities and their games.
Tennessee
Tennessee allows users from the state to bet on college teams from the state. However, live prop betting is restricted. Additionally, player props aren’t allowed, meaning you can only bet on team and player props before the start of games.
Virginia
Virginia restricts residents from being able to bet on college teams from the commonwealth. College prop bets are also prohibited, meaning you can only wager on the moneyline, totals, or spread from any given college game.
Schools that can’t be bet on by Virginia residents include Virginia Tech, Virginia, James Madison, and the University of Richmond.
Washington DC
Washington DC prevents residents from betting on college teams that are established in the district. This rule applies regardless if the team is the visiting or home team in the game.
Division 1 teams that are prohibited to be wagered on by this rule include Georgetown and George Washington.
States where college betting will soon be legal
Massachusetts
Massachusetts’ date for legalized sports betting going live is still unknown, but we already know their rules as it regards to college betting. Betting on college teams based out of the state is prohibited, with the exception of if a team is playing in a tournament. Colleges affected include Harvard, Boston College, and UMass.
College sports betting site of the week: Caesars Sportsbook
Although the college football season has concluded, college basketball continues to rage on as something people can bet on. The college sports betting site of the week we’ve dubbed for new players is Caesars Sportsbook.
New customers signing-up with Caesars can redeem arguably the most generous welcome bonus of any sportsbook. Us promo code INQUIRERFULL to earn up to $1,250 in a first bet to use on any market you wish. You’ll also receive lots of Caesars Casino rewards.
Caesars will have more than enough prop bets for your favorite college team to sink your teeth into. You can also make a parlay or bet on odds boosts combining other games if you wish.
The odds you’ll find at Caesars are incredibly competitive. Their mobile app is incredibly neat and organized also. When you add up all these factors, Caesars Sportsbook is more than deserving of being named our college sports betting site of the week.
What online sportsbooks can I use to bet on college sports?
1. Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code
Caesars Sportsbook is a marquee name in the betting scene. Not only do they have a massive selection of wagers for college football games, but they cover their ground with every college sport.
Their welcome offer also offers the largest bonus of any in the industry today. They’re giving new users $1,250 in free bets that can be used on any market of their choosing by using promo code INQUIRERFULL.
If your wager results in a loss, your stake up to $1,250 will be refunded as a free bet. Your 1,000 tier credits and reward credits will be deposited into your casino account after your first bet settles.
Caesars offers Ohio a welcome offer of their own, which gives new players up to $1,500 on Caesars with promo code INQUIRER1BET.
Read more about Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code
2. BetMGM Sportsbook
BetMGM Sportsbook Ohio promo code
BetMGM Sportsbook has an incredible welcome offer in the form of their $1,000 risk-free bet.
To enroll in their welcome offer, click on the offer code above to be taken to the sign-up page, a step you’ll repeat for any of the other sportsbooks listed. Then enter promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted.
The risk-free bet will work as any other risk-free bet does, where your stake will be credited as a free bet if you lose. Their deposit match also works as expected, with specific terms and conditions surrounding how to use your deposit match funds.
If you want to redeem BetMGM’s welcome offer in Ohio, you can use promo code PIOHIO and receive first bet insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit.
BetMGM has live streaming, which allows you to watch your favorite college team. They also make it easy to place bets simultaneously while watching the games.
Read more about BetMGM Sportsbook’s promo code
3. FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code
FanDuel is of the most famous and successful sportsbooks in the country. FanDuel has little weaknesses to speak of, with a marvelous user interphase and great parlay system being among their best qualities.
Their welcome offer is an elite one as well. New players will receive $150 in free bets that can be used on any market after placing their first bet of $5.
New players in Ohio have a welcome offer only they can redeem, which comes in the form of a bet bet $5 get $200 in bonus.
If that wasn’t promising enough, FanDuel’s promo code is easily redeemable and can be done without the use of a promo code.
Read more about FanDuel Sportsbook’s promo code
4. BetRivers Sportsbook
One of the best college football betting sites and betting sites overall is BetRivers Sportsbook. BetRivers has as many prop bets as any major sportsbook, competitive odds for their props, and nearly every sport you can bet on.
The welcome offer BetRivers offers might not be as generous as their competitors. But that’s not a reason to tune away from wagering on this betting site.
If you choose BetRivers, you’ll be able to redeem a second chance bet up to $500 by using promo code SPORTS. If your bet is unsuccessful, you’ll get a second chance to get it right with your stake up to $500.
Read more about BetRivers Sportsbook’s promo code
5. BetParx
BetParx is a sportsbook that has odds as competitive as anywhere you’ll find on the market. If you like prop bets, BetParx will be up your alley, as they specialize in offering loads of them.
Their welcome offer is also a generous one that is more than a significant amount of online sportsbooks. With BetParx, you can get up to a $750 bonus back on your first bet. This promotion doesn’t require the use of a promo code either.
If you live in a state where you have BetParx as an option to wager on college football online, or any other sport, you should absolutely give them a shot.
Get your BetParx Promo Code
How to redeem your college sports sportsbook promo code
Click on the offer code of your interested sportsbook to begin making your account
Click the ‘Sign-Up’ button
Enter and verify your personal details
When prompted, type in your offer’s promo code if applicable
Fully read the terms and conditions of your welcome offer
Finish setting up your account
Make your initial deposit with your sportsbook
Different sportsbooks require different minimum deposit amounts
Place your first wager on any college sports market of your choice
You’ll receive your free bets after your first bet has settled
Free bets and bonus funds will only last for so long before they expire.
The amount of time you’ll have to use your free bet can be found in your specific offer’s Terms and Conditions.
What college sports can I bet on?
The two main type of college games bettors tend to bet on are men’s college basketball and college football games.
Practically every sportsbook will offer these options, with futures bets on who will win the national championship game for each respective sport being just one option for you.
If you’re looking to wager on other college sports like lacrosse, baseball, or soccer, you’ll have to do some research online to see which sportsbooks have them, as not every sportsbook carries them.
Women’s sports can also be trickier to find, as not every major sportsbook will have women’s sports as an option to bet on. Basketball is the most common sport to find from major sportsbooks to bet on for the women’s side of the game.
So long as your state doesn’t have rules prohibiting certain types of wagers, such as prop bets, you’ll be able to find the same types of wagers for college sports as you would professional sports.
College football and basketball betting calendar
College sports betting tips and tricks
When it comes to betting on college sports, there’s some important things to keep in mind depending on your sport.
If you’re betting on basketball, it’s important to remember games only go 40 minutes as opposed to 48 minutes in an NBA game. That could impact how you view totals markets.
When it comes to betting moneylines, head to head history can be instructive. Although college rosters never look identical on a year to year basis, teams playing each other once a year gives you previous history to look at.
In college football season, one team might not face every other opponent in their conference due to the length of the schedule. But in basketball, every team will play everyone in their conference at least once.
Finally, as is the case when betting on any sport, looking at injury reports is important. College sports are just as physical and tough as professional sports, so injuries are part of every school’s season.
College sports betting FAQs
Is betting on college football legal?
Betting on college football or any other sport is legal depending on what state you live in. As mentioned earlier, different states have different laws regulating what kinds of bets you’re able to place.
Different states also have different age requirements for sports betting. A table highlighting those ages can be found later in this piece.
Are college Esports able to bet on?
As far as legalized sports betting has come, esports continue to progress slower than many expected a decade ago.
As it currently stands, you can’t wager on college Esports on some of the traditional sportsbooks like Caesars, BetMGM, and FanDuel.
Although some sites like Bovada and BetOnline have begun allowing players to bet on professional Esports, that same support isn’t there yet for college.
What is the NCAA’s stance on sports betting?
The NCAA hasn’t shied away from letting it be known they don’t condone student athletes partaking in sports betting. Their website has a compliance page with their officially written out statement condemning any student athlete participation legal sports betting.
Can I live bet on college sports?
Yes, you can live bet on college sports with any major sportsbook. Many sportsbooks including BetMGM and BetRivers offer live streaming, which allows you to watch the games more conveniently while placing live bets.
The exception to that is if your state of residence has specific laws in place prohibiting types of live bets. The prime example of this is Tennessee restricting the ability to bet on live wagers.
How old do I have to be to partake in online sports betting?
The majority of states require you to be 21+ to partake in online sports betting. That said, some states will allow you to wager when you’re 18 years old. Each state’s requirements are in the table below.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.