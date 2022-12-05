Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim

More on where you can bet on college sports

Where can you bet on college sports?

State Online Betting? Retail Betting? Alabama No No Alaska No No Arizona Yes Yes Arkansas Yes Yes California No No Colorado Yes Yes Connecticut Yes Yes Deleware No Yes Florida No No Georgia No No Hawaii No No Idaho No No Indiana Yes Yes Iowa Yes Yes Kansas Yes Yes Kentucky No No Louisiana Yes Yes Maine Pending Pending Maryland Yes Yes Massachusetts Early 2023 Early 2023 Michigan Yes Yes Minnesota No No Mississippi No Yes Missouri No No Montana No Yes Nebraska No Pending Nevada Yes Yes New Hampshire Yes Yes New Jersey Yes Yes New Mexico No Yes New York Yes Yes North Carolina No Yes North Dakota No Yes Ohio Yes Yes Oklahoma Yes No Oregon Yes Yes Pennsylvania Yes Yes Rhode Island Yes Yes South Carolina No No South Dakota No Yes Tennessee Yes No Texas No No Utah No No Vermont No No Virginia Yes Yes Washington No Yes Washington DC Yes Yes West Virginia Yes Yes Wisconsin No Yes Wyoming Yes No

What states have restrictions for legalized sports betting?

Colorado

Colorado doesn’t prohibit residents from wagering on college teams based in the Centennial State. However, they do completely restrict all forms of prop bets regardless if they’re during or before the game.

Illinois

Illinois bans their residents from placing wagers on universities from the state. Betting on tournaments taking place in-state are acceptable however, such as March Madness, so long as no teams from Illinois are apart of that game.

Schools that are affected by this restriction are aplenty. They include Chicago State, DePaul, Illinois State, and Loyola-Chicago.

Iowa

Iowa’s betting laws outlaw residents from placing prop bets on college athletes. Prop bets on teams and players are acceptable, but wagering on individual players is a no-go in the Hawkeye State.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s betting rules deny residents the ability to place prop bets on in-state college teams. Residents can still bet on moneylines, spreads, and totals, just not prop bets. That extends to player and team props.

New Jersey

New Jersey has among the most restrictions for college sports betting as any state in the United States. Not only can residents not bet on in-state college teams, but restrictions also prohibit betting on any games taking place in the state such as a tournament setting.

Universities that can’t be wagered on include Princeton, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.

Oregon

Alongside New Jersey, Oregon has among the biggest rules for college sports betting in the country. Through October of 2022, users could only wager on college sports in-person.

However, that changed when Oregon launched its first mobile betting all called “Scoreboard.” Only through that app can residents wager on college universities and their games.

Tennessee

Tennessee allows users from the state to bet on college teams from the state. However, live prop betting is restricted. Additionally, player props aren’t allowed, meaning you can only bet on team and player props before the start of games.

Virginia

Virginia restricts residents from being able to bet on college teams from the commonwealth. College prop bets are also prohibited, meaning you can only wager on the moneyline, totals, or spread from any given college game.

Schools that can’t be bet on by Virginia residents include Virginia Tech, Virginia, James Madison, and the University of Richmond.

Washington DC

Washington DC prevents residents from betting on college teams that are established in the district. This rule applies regardless if the team is the visiting or home team in the game.

Division 1 teams that are prohibited to be wagered on by this rule include Georgetown and George Washington.

States where college betting will soon be legal

Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ date for legalized sports betting going live is still unknown, but we already know their rules as it regards to college betting. Betting on college teams based out of the state is prohibited, with the exception of if a team is playing in a tournament. Colleges affected include Harvard, Boston College, and UMass.

How to redeem your college sports sportsbook promo code

Click on the offer code of your interested sportsbook to begin making your account Click the ‘Sign-Up’ button Enter and verify your personal details When prompted, type in your offer’s promo code if applicable Fully read the terms and conditions of your welcome offer Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit with your sportsbook Different sportsbooks require different minimum deposit amounts Place your first wager on any college sports market of your choice You’ll receive your free bets after your first bet has settled Free bets and bonus funds will only last for so long before they expire. The amount of time you’ll have to use your free bet can be found in your specific offer’s Terms and Conditions.

What college sports can I bet on?

The two main type of college games bettors tend to bet on are men’s college basketball and college football games.

Practically every sportsbook will offer these options, with futures bets on who will win the national championship game for each respective sport being just one option for you.

If you’re looking to wager on other college sports like lacrosse, baseball, or soccer, you’ll have to do some research online to see which sportsbooks have them, as not every sportsbook carries them.

Women’s sports can also be trickier to find, as not every major sportsbook will have women’s sports as an option to bet on. Basketball is the most common sport to find from major sportsbooks to bet on for the women’s side of the game.

So long as your state doesn’t have rules prohibiting certain types of wagers, such as prop bets, you’ll be able to find the same types of wagers for college sports as you would professional sports.

College football and basketball betting calendar

Event Date Men’s March Madness (Excluding Final Four) March 14, 2023-March 26, 2023 Women’s March Madness (Excluding Final Four) March 15, 2023-March 27, 2023 Women’s March Madness Final Four March 31, 2023 Men’s March Madness Final Four April 1, 2023 Women’s March Madness National Championship April 3, 2023 Men’s March Madness National Championship April 3, 2023

College sports betting tips and tricks

When it comes to betting on college sports, there’s some important things to keep in mind depending on your sport.

If you’re betting on basketball, it’s important to remember games only go 40 minutes as opposed to 48 minutes in an NBA game. That could impact how you view totals markets.

When it comes to betting moneylines, head to head history can be instructive. Although college rosters never look identical on a year to year basis, teams playing each other once a year gives you previous history to look at.

In college football season, one team might not face every other opponent in their conference due to the length of the schedule. But in basketball, every team will play everyone in their conference at least once.

Finally, as is the case when betting on any sport, looking at injury reports is important. College sports are just as physical and tough as professional sports, so injuries are part of every school’s season.

College sports betting FAQs

Is betting on college football legal?

Betting on college football or any other sport is legal depending on what state you live in. As mentioned earlier, different states have different laws regulating what kinds of bets you’re able to place.

Different states also have different age requirements for sports betting. A table highlighting those ages can be found later in this piece.

Are college Esports able to bet on?

As far as legalized sports betting has come, esports continue to progress slower than many expected a decade ago.

As it currently stands, you can’t wager on college Esports on some of the traditional sportsbooks like Caesars, BetMGM, and FanDuel.

Although some sites like Bovada and BetOnline have begun allowing players to bet on professional Esports, that same support isn’t there yet for college.

What is the NCAA’s stance on sports betting?

The NCAA hasn’t shied away from letting it be known they don’t condone student athletes partaking in sports betting. Their website has a compliance page with their officially written out statement condemning any student athlete participation legal sports betting.

Can I live bet on college sports?

Yes, you can live bet on college sports with any major sportsbook. Many sportsbooks including BetMGM and BetRivers offer live streaming, which allows you to watch the games more conveniently while placing live bets.

The exception to that is if your state of residence has specific laws in place prohibiting types of live bets. The prime example of this is Tennessee restricting the ability to bet on live wagers.

How old do I have to be to partake in online sports betting?

The majority of states require you to be 21+ to partake in online sports betting. That said, some states will allow you to wager when you’re 18 years old. Each state’s requirements are in the table below.

State Age Arizona 21 Arkansas 21 Colorado 21 Connecticut 21 Deleware 21 Indiana 21 Iowa 21 Kansas 21 Louisana 21 Maryland 21 Michigan 21 Mississippi 21 Montana 18 Nevada 21 New Hampshire 18 New Jersey 21 New Mexico 18 New York 21 North Carolina 21 North Dakota 21 Ohio 21 Oklahoma 21 Oregon 21 Pennsylvania 21 Rhode Island 18 South Dakota 21 Tennessee 18 Virginia 21 Washington 18 Washington DC 18 West Virginia 21 Wisconsin 21 Wyoming 18

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.