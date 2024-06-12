North Carolina’s baseball team has value to win 2024 College World Series

Eight teams have reached the end of the road to Omaha. However, this is where the pursuit of a National Championship begins.

While there was a lot of parity in this year’s field of 64, seven of the eight teams in Omaha were national seeds, with the darkhorse being last year’s runner-up Florida.

So, with the bracket set, let’s dive into each team and see which one will be celebrating in a dogpile at the end.

2024 College World Series prediction

(Odds via FanDuel)

Tennessee Volunteers +250

The Volunteers (55-12) entered the postseason as the No. 1 team in the country. It should be no surprise they are here, as Tony Vitello has turned Tennessee into a perennial powerhouse on the diamond.

The Vols are the favorites entering the College World Series, and they should be. They boast a deep pitching staff led by Drew Beam, who is supported by a lineup that led the nation in wRC+.

Winning in Omaha is a war of attrition, and Tennessee might be the best equipped for it.

Kentucky Wildcats +450

The Wildcats (45-14) have continually defied the odds this season. They came out of nowhere to win a share of the SEC regular-season title and entered the postseason as the No. 2 team in the country.

Although their numbers don’t jump off the page, they have the grit to compete with any team in the country. It also helps that they have a bonafide ace in Trey Pooser.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned this season, you can’t count out the Wildcats.

Texas A&M Aggies +300

The Aggies (49-13) have the second-shortest odds entering the College World Series, which is a testament to their success. They slugged their way through a deep SEC conference and showed heart in Super Regionals.

However, they suffered a big blow as star outfielder Braden Montgomery, who is projected to go in the top-10 picks of the MLB draft, injured his ankle in the Super Regionals against Oregon and will miss the rest of the season.

Additionally, A&M lacks pitching depth behind ace Ryan Prager.

In this year’s field, with so many deep and strong lineups the Aggies will be facing, it’s highly questionable if they should be considered the No. 2 team.

» READ MORE: Dustin Johnson has long shot value to win 2024 U.S. Open this weekend

North Carolina Tar Heels +750

The Tar Heels (47-14) showed a flair for the dramatic throughout the postseason as they pulled off multiple comebacks. However, this UNC team is complete.

Their lineup finished third in wRC+ and is led by outfielder Vance Honeycutt, who has been touted as the best baseball player in school history and is MLB’s No. 20 draft prospect.

UNC has had pitchers step up and play significant roles. That will have to continue, as the Tar Heels will likely face Tennessee at some point.

Florida State Seminoles +900

The Seminoles (47-15) enter Omaha with a ton of firepower as ACC Player of the Year James Tibbs III leads a deep lineup. However, it will come down to pitching for Florida State.

Jaime Arnold is rock solid, but injuries have forced others into prominent roles. With the stage as big as it gets, the Seminoles will need multiple guys to step up.

Virginia Cavaliers +1000

We know what to expect from the Cavaliers (46-15). They are going to hit as they’ve done all season, finishing second in the country in batting average.

However, they are trending up because their pitching has come into form. The return of Joe Savino along with Evan Blanco gives Virginia a legit one-two punch with plenty of experience behind them.

North Carolina State Wolfpack +1100

Many picked against the Wolfpack (38-21) throughout the postseason. But give them credit as they played the third-toughest schedule in the country and just silenced an explosive Georgia lineup in the Super Regionals.

They are on the lighter side of the bracket, so don’t be afraid to back them as underdogs, especially with Sam Highfill is on the mound.

Florida Gators +1500

The Gators (34-28) come to Omaha red-hot after a dreadful regular season.

They played the toughest schedule in the country, finished one game over .500, but have begun to click in the postseason. After a one-and-done loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament, Florida has gone 6-1 since, sweeping Clemson in the Super Regional to advance to Omaha.

Florida is on a magical run with a very talented team and will face some familiar foes, so they are worth a sprinkle to win the whole thing.

2024 College World Series pick

North Carolina is the team to back in the College World Series. The Tar Heels’ lineup is red hot as they have a team wRC+ of 163 over their last 15 games. Plus, they have the pitching depth to last throughout the tournament.

They are on the same side of the bracket as Tennessee, but they are the best team to match up with the Volunteers. Plus, the Vols’ pitching looked vulnerable against Evansville in the Super Regionals. It’s very possible Tennessee will have a loss before the two schools meet.

Pick: North Carolina to win College World Series (+750 at FanDuel, BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.