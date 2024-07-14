Back on Argentina to repeat as Copa América champions against Colombia in this three-leg parlay

Argentina will play Colombia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, hoping to win its 16th Copa América title.

La Albiceleste’s Copa America title in 2021 set it on a historic run that included a 2022 World Cup title. A victory on Sunday would make it three consecutive titles for Argentina in major competitions.

Los Cafeteros, seeking just their second title at Copa América, is on a bit of a historic run of their own. They’re unbeaten in their last 28 matches, including away victories over Spain and Germany.

Spain and Germany have been widely regarded as the best teams at this summer’s European Championship. La Roja reached the final, where it will face England.

Colombia’s recent form is why I backed the team to win Copa América in the outright market at +1200.

While I’ll undoubtedly look to monetize that future in some capacity, I’ve spotted a same-game parlay with odds at +180 that offers plenty of value.

Argentina outlook

Argentina’s decision to appoint Lionel Scaloni as its manager in 2018 came with plenty of criticism. After all, the former Deportivo de La Coruna had only recently begun his managerial experience in 2016 as an assistant with Sevilla before holding the same position with Argentina’s under-20 team.

A third-place finish at the 2019 Copa América in Brazil did little to silence Scaloni’s critics.

For a country that produced another generational player in Lionel Messi, Argentinians couldn’t understand why the team failed to replicate the same success it had under the legendary Diego Maradona.

Rather than focusing on pleasing everyone, Scaloni took a more pragmatic approach to rebuilding Argentina from back to front. He also recruited a crop of younger players and was determined to build a team that was less reliant on Messi.

“We are working on making a team, and if we also have the best player in the world, which is Messi, even better,” Scaloni told reporters in 2019.

“But we want to form a solid team that gives off the image that it will be difficult to beat. That’s why we are focused on putting together a team that, when Messi adds to it, is even better.”

Scaloni now has a team that represents his vision, with players willing to do the running and dirty work for Messi while allowing the Inter Miami player to conserve his energy and focus more of his efforts in the attacking third.

Colombia outlook

While Colombia leads the tournament with 12 goals, its 8.4 Expected Goals (xG) mark does point to some regression. In comparison, Argentina has scored eight goals despite having an xG of 10.8. Those numbers should be somewhat of a concern for Colombian fans.

Moreover, fatigue could be a factor on Sunday, considering Colombia had to play with 10 men for 45+ minutes after Daniel Muñoz picked up a second yellow card in the semifinal against Uruguay.

Nonetheless, Colombia defended with all its might to hold on to a 1-0 victory.

To make matters worse, Cafeteros will have a shorter time to recover after last playing on Wednesday, while Argentina played on Tuesday. But Colombia’s biggest challenge will be putting the ball in the back of the net against Argentina’s goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez boasts an above-average Post Shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed (PSxG+/-) rate of +1.3 behind an Argentinian defense responsible for a tournament-best 0.19 goals allowed per match.

Argentina will likely make Colombia work without the ball, as it ranks second in possession with 60.2%.

Argentina vs. Colombia pick

My first thought for this match was to consider a play on the under. However, with both teams conceding just three goals across 10 matches, instead of the standard total of 2.5 goals, we have a line of 1.5 for the match.

Thus, given those odds, a better play would be to target the under in a bet365 same-game parlay. By combining multiple legs, we can be a bit more conservative with our projection for the under while still getting some decent odds.

Colombia should be particularly wary if the match remains deadlocked heading into a penalty shootout. Martinez might be the best shot-stopper in the world at penalties, as his heroics during a finals shootout in Qatar led to Argentina’s third World Cup title. The Aston Villa netminder also has a penalty shootout win at Copa América against Ecuador in the quarterfinals.

Lastly, I expect both teams to be on their best behavior, especially after the referee handed out six yellow cards and two reds in Colombia’s victory over Uruguay. Argentina is tied for the second-fewest cards (six) in the tournament, and a projection of under seven cards would be an excellent addition to our parlay.

A three-legged parlay with Argentina to win the cup, three or fewer goals in the match and six or fewer cards will boost our odds to +180.

Best bet: Same-game parlay (+180)

Argentina to lift the cup Under four goals Under seven cards

