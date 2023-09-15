There’s a chance that Saturday night’s Rocky Mountain Showdown attracts more betting action than some NFL games on Sunday. That is pretty much unheard of for game between two programs like Colorado and Colorado State, but such is the world we live in with Deion Sanders at the helm in Boulder.

And it’s no secret which team bookmakers will be cheering on in this in-state rivalry. Just as they were in Week 1 against TCU and Week 2 against Nebraska, you can feel pretty confident that Colorado will be one of the most popular bets of the weekend. But this time around the Buffaloes are being asked to cover a big spread — the Buffs are 23.5-point favorites over the Rams on Saturday night.

Colorado vs. Colorado State prediction

Considering that they just walloped Nebraska, 36-14, in Week 2, you’d have to imagine that the betting public’s confidence in Colorado will only grow for Week 3. That has already shown in the market as the Game of the Year line for the Rocky Mountain Showdown was Colorado -10, but that number has been obliterated as bookmakers try to catch up to what we’ve seen from Coach Prime’s kids through two games.

That’s the handicapping conundrum at play here. It’s pretty obvious that the Buffaloes are much better than anybody expected, but a 13.5-point adjustment from the summer is a pretty large hurdle to clear. What’s more is that this is a pretty tricky letdown spot for the Buffs, who just had two massive wins and have a date with Oregon to deal with next weekend.

Colorado State has only played one game — and got torched by Washington State — so we haven’t learned much about the Rams this season. That said, there was some dark horse hype surrounding Jay Norvell’s team in the Mountain West this summer despite only accruing three wins in 2022.

That’s because Clay Millen set the NCAA record for completion percentage by a freshman at 72.2% and he’s got a terrific receiving corps led by Tory Horton.

Colorado’s offense should not have any issues moving the ball in this game, but I think the Rams have enough firepower in their ranks to keep up with them enough to cover a big spread that will likely only grow before kickoff.

Colorado vs. Colorado State pick

Colorado State +23.5

