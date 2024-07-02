Bet on Brazil to outlast Colombia in Group D match of Copa América

The group stage of Copa America 2024 will come to a close in exciting fashion with a showdown between Brazil and Colombia at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday evening (9 p.m. ET).

Brazil, who needs a win to wrestle away the top spot in Group D from Colombia, is a -120 favorite to get the victory, while Los Cafeteros are sitting as a +350 underdog at the time of writing.

Copa America: Colombia vs. Brazil prediction

While Brazil needs to win to get the top spot in Group D and avoid a showdown with Uruguay in the quarterfinals, Colombia just needs to avoid defeat to finish atop the table.

That situation should play to Colombia’s strengths a bit as they wouldn’t fancy their chances as much if they had to go for broke and beat Brazil. Under these circumstances, Los Cafeteros can rely on their structure and physicality to try and wear down and frustrate Brazil. They’ll want to keep this match 0-0 as long as possible.

That will be easier said than done.

Brazil was held to a 0-0 draw in their opening match against Costa Rica, but that was a very unfortunate result in a game that saw Seleção Canarinho create 1.7 expected goals while only conceding 0.03. It was a dominant performance in every aspect except for the most important one.

Brazil rebounded quite nicely in their second match by pounding Paraguay 4-1 in a contest that saw them create a whopping 3.75 xG. There’s nothing wrong with Brazil at the moment and, if anything, the draw against Costa Rica is allowing bettors to grab a good opportunity to pounce on Brazil at a palatable number against a team they should be able to overwhelm.

Copa America: Colombia vs. Brazil pick

The Bet: Brazil -120

