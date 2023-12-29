Bet on Missouri as live underdogs against depleted Ohio State in Friday night’s Cotton Bowl

For most programs in the country a trip to the Cotton Bowl would be seen as a massive step in the right direction. But Ohio State is not most programs and you have to wonder what version of the Buckeyes will show up to take on Missouri, one of the sport’s most pleasant surprises, on Friday.

In a vacuum, the Buckeyes would be a clear favorite in this contest, but bowl games are played far outside a vacuum and the extenuating circumstances have this spread sitting at Ohio State -2.5 after it opened at -6.5. It’s been a steady stream of Missouri money off the news that quarterback Kyle McCord is departing Columbus for Syracuse and it could continue once Marvin Harrison Jr. is confirmed out for the Cotton Bowl.

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State prediction: Analysis

While Ohio State will need to make do without its starting quarterback and one of the game’s best wide receivers, Missouri will have its most important players on offense. Quarterback Brady Cook, running back Cody Schrader and wide receiver Luther Burden III are all set to suit up and put a stamp on a terrific season for the Tigers, who finished 10-2 and were full value in their defeats to LSU and Georgia.

Ohio State’s defensive numbers would tell you that it could contain a terrific Missouri offense, but it is fair to question if the Buckeyes’ numbers are a bit inflated because of the quality of competition in the Big Ten. You can only stop the team in front of you, but Ohio State dined out on quieting terrible offenses all season long. With Cook, Schrader and Burden III in tow, the Tigers will present a steep challenge for the Buckeyes.

While the Tigers will be missing key players in the secondary for this contest, the loss of Harrison Jr. should lighten the load for a Tigers’ defense that had a bend-don’t-break ethos in 2023. Missouri’s strength is stopping the run, which is a boost against a team that will want to keep the ball on the ground without its starting quarterback and best wideout.

Bowl games like this have a way of going off the rails and if Missouri’s offense clicks -- which is not out of the question at all -- there’s a decent shot at rout for the Tigers on Friday. Missouri should be the more motivated side and would have no qualms about running it up if given the chance.

You can keep things close to the vest with a play on Missouri +2.5 or on the money line, but I think this is a great opportunity to play an alternate spread and look for a big payday.

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State prediction: Pick

The Bet: Missouri -6.5 (+200, FanDuel)

