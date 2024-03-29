Back Creighton to cover as underdogs against Tennessee in Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup

Third-seeded Creighton will take on No. 2 seed Tennessee in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament on Friday for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight.

Creighton comes into the game off an 86-73 double-overtime win over a well-coached Oregon team that some felt might’ve been underseeded at No. 11.

Tennessee needed four free throws from All-American guard Dalton Knecht in the final nine seconds of the game to seal a 62-58 win over Texas.

While there’s no question that sometimes these white-knuckle games can propel teams toward a deep tournament run, there might still be some lingering questions surrounding the Volunteers heading into Friday night.

Creighton analysis

Despite having enough size to punish teams on the interior, Creighton is very much a perimeter-shooting team.

Per TeamRankings, the Bluejays rank fifth in 3-point field goals (10.7 per game) and 11th in percentage of points (39.9%) from beyond the arc.

That strategy is clearly by design, as it’s been part of Creighton’s DNA in recent years under head coach Greg McDermott.

The true test for the Bluejays will be if they struggle to shoot from outside.

They could probably do a bit more to bolster its perimeter attack. According to RealGM, they rank just 221st in points in the paint (30.8 per game).

However, Creighton can rely on its steady defense even if it has a poor shooting night.

The Bluejays rank 23rd in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. They’re also one of the best teams when it comes to guarding the perimeter, ranking 22nd in opponent 3-point field goals (5.8).

On average, Creighton makes five more 3-pointers per game than its opponents, and when you give a quality team that much of an advantage, you often find yourself chasing the game the rest of the way.

Tennessee analysis

The Volunteers like to play with somewhat of a controlled chaos. They want to attack the passing lanes defensively to create turnovers so they can run in transition.

Per Hoop-Math, Tennessee generates 27.4% of its shots in transition, ranking 38th in the country.

If we look at their performance inside the paint, the Vols (32.2) are fewer than two points better than Creighton, so that’s not enough of an edge to tilt the scales in their favor.

Like Creighton, Tennessee is also a decent perimeter shooting team, ranking 55th with 8.6 3-pointers per game.

However, the Volunteers aren’t nearly as good as the Bluejays defending the perimeter, considering they’re 210th in allowing opponents to average 7.5 3-pointers.

In its second-round win, Tennessee shot just 3-for-25 (12%) from the perimeter against a Texas team that ranks 49th (6.3 3-pointers allowed per game) in defending the 3-point line.

The Bluejays are an even better defensive perimeter team, so the Volunteers will likely not have nearly the same success.

You could easily say the Volunteers won the game thanks to 15-of-18 shooting from the free-throw line. But this Creighton team can play defense without fouling its opponents.

The Bluejays limit opposing teams to just 10.4 free throw attempts per game, the best mark in Division I basketball.

Creighton vs. Tennessee pick

If you’ve been doing some prep work heading into this matchup, you might have seen some analysis comparing Creighton to an Alabama team that Tennessee defeated twice during the regular season.

However, that premise is fraught with inconsistencies, as Alabama isn’t nearly as good defensively on the perimeter as Creighton.

Alabama gave up 22 3-pointers in both games against Tennessee while sending the Volunteers to the charity stripe to shoot 53 free throws.

I can’t see Tennessee having that kind of success against Creighton.

We’ve also reached a spot in the tournament where the lights tend to get a bit bright for a Rick Barnes-led program.

According to our Action Labs database, Barnes is on a 0-13 skid against the spread in the NCAA Tournament as a favorite when laying fewer than 10 points.

Since my model makes Tennessee closer to a two-point favorite, I’ll ride with the underdogs and take the 3.5 points with Creighton at BetMGM.

Pick: Creighton +3.5 (-120 at BetMGM)

