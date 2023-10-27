Best bets ahead of Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 1 clash in World Series

In an incredible turnaround, the Diamondbacks and Rangers, both of whom suffered more than 100 losses just two seasons ago, find themselves in the 2023 World Series.

The series kicks off with Game 1 tonight (8:03 p.m. ET, FOX) hosted by the Rangers in Arlington, and this time, they must secure a victory at home – something that eluded them in the ALCS – to clinch the championship.

Best Game 1 Bet: Evan Carter Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110 at DraftKings)

Rookie sensation Evan Carter has been a driving force for Texas in this postseason. As the World Series begins, his hot streak will be vital, especially when facing Zac Gallen tonight. Gallen has been an innings eater for manager Torey Lovullo, but has had mixed results in the playoffs, shutting down the Brewers and Dodgers in a pair of starts, then giving up a combined nine runs in two starts against the Phillies.

Carter’s playoff performance has been nothing short of remarkable. He boasts a .308 batting average, accompanied by a stellar .987 OPS. Furthermore, he has secured hits in 11 out of 12 postseason games (he was a pinch hitter in the one game he did not get a hit).

Throughout the playoffs, Carter has accumulated 12 hits, with seven of them resulting in extra bases. While DraftKings offers odds of -195 for him to record a hit or total base, FanDuel provides an enticing +120 for two total bases, offering a chance for enhanced returns.

The combination of a base hit and at least one run scored or RBI seems promising due to Carter’s remarkable consistency in reaching base. Hitting third behind Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, Carter has a prime opportunity to drive in runs. And hitting ahead of Adolis Garcia, who had an incredible 14 RBI in the ALCS, he should have the chance to cross the plate.

Carter’s performance isn’t limited to hitting; he has crossed the plate four times in his last three games. All of these factors make the selection of Evan Carter Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + Runs Batted In a reasonable and intriguing choice.

Long shot World Series Prop: Carter wins World Series MVP (+2000 at DraftKings)

I’m also considering a World Series MVP selection for Evan Carter at +2000. While Garcia and Seager are the favorites to win this award, recent history has shown that lesser-known players can claim the MVP title.

David Freese (2011), Ben Zobrist (2016), Steven Pearce (2018) and Jeremy Pena (2022) all won MVP honors. Carter’s impressive play makes him a strong contender to join that list.

