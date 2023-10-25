Following two MLB league championship series that each went seven games, the stage is set for a thrilling World Series showdown between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 8:03 p.m. on Friday in Arlington.

With 174 combined regular-season wins between the two clubs, it marks the lowest win total ever for a full-season World Series matchup. Both teams have defied expectations, and their journey to the championship series promises an exhilarating finish to the MLB season.

This series is packed with star power, but questionable pitching depth could potentially lead to high-scoring games. In this series, our bet is on the run total, as it’s shaping up to be a spectacular showdown.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers World Series Prediction

The Rangers’ strong suit has been their power hitting throughout the postseason. They’ve outscored the entire playoff field with 71 runs, boasting a wRC+ of 124 and wOBA of .353.

Corey Seager, in particular, is on a different level than everyone else. In 12 playoff games, the Texas slugger is slashing and incredible .333/.483/.644 with an OPS of 1.127.

The Rangers also feature youthful talent like Evan Carter in the middle of their lineup. And Adolis Garcia, Mitch Garver, and Josh Jung have displayed a wRC+ over 135.

In contrast, the Diamondbacks present a more league-average lineup with a focus on dynamic baserunning. They have 16 stolen bases in their 12 postseason games.

However, the Achilles’ heel for both teams appears to be their pitching staffs. While the Rangers have a formidable one-two rotation with Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery, there are concerns about Max Scherzer’s health. The Rangers’ bullpen has been shaky, featuring a FIP and expected FIP in the mid-5.00s during their playoff run.

» READ MORE: Should bettors believe in the Flyers after a surprising start to begin the NHL season?

The Diamondbacks also have pitching challenges. Zac Gallen’s performance has been subpar in the playoffs, with a 5.24 ERA across four starts. Merrill Kelly and rookie Brandon Pfaadt also present their own concerns.

The outcome seems to point toward high-variance games with significant scoring. The Rangers are expected to dominate with their power hitting, while the Diamondbacks are efficient at clearing the bases. In such series characterized by offensive explosions, the underdog often shines.

These teams faced each other four times in the regular season and totaled 45 runs, with three out of four exceeding the listed total. This series promises a captivating clash between two explosive teams, each with their unique style.

So, the bet here is on a high-scoring series and the total runs to surpass 50.5.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers World Series Pick

Over 50.5 Series Total Runs (-110) at DraftKings

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.