Bet on the Dodgers to pull ahead in five first innings against the Phillies on Wednesday

In a game in which both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber returned to the lineup, the Phillies hammered the Dodgers 10-1 in Tuesday’s series opener,.

It wasn’t all positive for Philadelphia though as Zack Wheeler exited in the fifth inning due to back tightness, while Johan Rojas left after being hit with a pitch in the forearm.

Wednesday’s matchup is priced slightly more evenly as the Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez is set to take on the Dodgers’ Gavin Stone. Both pitchers who own dominant ERAs enter the matchup with fantastic recent results.

Dodgers vs. Phillies odds

Money line: Dodgers +120, Phillies -142 Run Line: Dodgers +1.5 (-166), Phillies -1.5 (+140) Total: Over 9.5 (-112), Under 9.5 (-108)

Dodgers vs. Phillies prediction

(7:05 p.m. Wednesday, MLB.TV)

Over his last 10 starts Stone has pitched to a 2.51 ERA with an xFIP of 3.86. He’s averaging 7.38 strikeouts per nine innings across 61 innings over that span. He owns a Stuff+ rating of 97 and a Location+ rating of 102 in 2024.

Since last season, Stone has thrown his changeup 28% of the time, which is the ninth-highest mark among qualified pitchers. His changeup has been effective this season, as batters own an xSLG rate of .356 against it. The Phillies have hit to a 3.1 wCH (changeup runs above average), which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Phillies have continued to hit right-handed pitching effectively over the last 30 days with a wRC+ of 117 and an OPS of .769. Having Harper and Schwarber back in the lineup should also help boost their high level of potency versus righties.

Philadelphia owns the highest home scoring average in baseball this season with an average of 5.40 runs per game at Citizens Bank Park.

The Dodgers aren’t far behind on the road though, averaging 5.22 runs per game away from pitcher-friendly Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles also holds the best splits in the league this season versus left-handed pitching, with a wRC+ of 131 and a .351 wOBA. Despite Mookie Betts being sidelined by injury, the Dodgers have remained similarly dominant over the last month with a 135 wRC+ and .357 wOBA.

Over his last 10 starts, Sánchez has pitched to an ERA of 2.80 with an xFIP of 2.96. He has continued to generate lots of ground balls, with batters owning a 57.9% ground ball rate over that span.

Since last season, Sánchez has gotten ground balls 67% of the time with runners in scoring position, which is the highest rate of any starter to throw 165 innings or more and has likely helped him overachieve his xERA in both seasons.

Sanchez owns a Stuff+ rating of 92 and a Location+ rating of 100 in 2024.

Dodgers vs. Phillies pick

Both starters have been dominant of late and feature underlying metrics that suggest they should continue to pitch to relatively even results moving forward. The Dodgers’ offense has been slightly better in the splits relative to this game and provides Sánchez the toughest matchup in baseball.

There looks to be value backing the Dodgers at +115 to win the first five innings as they look to bounce back from a humiliating loss in the series opener.

Best bet: Dodgers F5 innings (+115, bet365)

