It’s difficult enough to face the loaded Buffalo Bills when you have a fully healthy roster.

Facing the Bills without your leading rushing and starting quarterback? And your backup quarterback? In upstate New York? In mid-January?

That is pretty much a recipe for disaster. Which is precisely what oddsmakers expect for the shorthanded Dolphins when they head to Buffalo for Sunday’s AFC wild card game.

After it was announced Wednesday that Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his third straight game with a concussion, the Bills jumped from as low as a 9-point home favorite to a 13.5-point chalk.

That’s the biggest point spread in NFL wild card history. And it remained unchanged Friday when third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson was named the starter for Miami over injured backup Teddy Bridgewater (broken finger).

Despite the historic betting line, most of the wagering action has favored Buffalo all week. And as you can see from our Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, we’re piling on, too.

Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction

Bills -13.5 (at BetMGM)

Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction: Analysis

Before we get to burying Miami, let’s start with a bit of a warning: Buffalo covering this insane number is hardly a stone-cold lock.

Because it’s not like the Bills, even with their immensely talented roster, have been throttling the opposition in recent months.

Since a 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh in Week 5 — the team’s third win of 21 points or more — Buffalo has just four victories by more than eight points in its last 11 contests.

Those blowouts: 27-17 vs. the Packers, 24-10 at New England, 35-13 at Chicago, 35-23 at New England.

So really, the Bills have enjoyed exactly one laugher since Oct. 9 (the Week 17 win at Chicago). Which is why they went just 4-6 ATS down the stretch, including 1-4 ATS at home.

One of those late-season non-covers at home came against the Dolphins in Week 16. Buffalo needed a last-second field goal to escape with a 32-29 win as a 7-point home favorite. This after losing the first meeting to Miami 21-19 in sweltering South Beach in Week 3.

And thus ends our positive Dolphins commentary.

Because as we all know, Tagovailoa was on the field for both regular-season battles with the Bills. And he was the primary reason Miami won one and nearly stole the other.

Tagovailoa combined to go 30-for-48 for 420 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions against Buffalo. And in the recent rematch, running back Raheem Mostert rushed for 136 yards.

Why bring up Mostert? Because he’s the aforementioned leading rusher who won’t be on the field Sunday afternoon because of a broken right thumb.

Back to Tua: In games he started and finished this season, the Dolphins went 8-4 SU and 7-5 ATS. They averaged 26.4 points per game (scoring at least 20 points in nine of the contests) and lost just once by more than six points (33-17 at San Francisco).

With Bridgewater and Thompson running the show? Miami went 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS. And two of those covers — against the Patriots in Week 17 and Jets in Week 18 — were backdoor luck jobs.

Even worse than that 1-4 record, here’s how many points Miami’s offense has produced under Bridgewater and Thompson:

3 (in the second half in Cincinnati after Tua got knocked out)

17 (at the Jets)

16 (vs. the Vikings)

21 (at New England, including a garbage TD with 64 seconds to play)

9 (vs. the Jets)

So it’s impossible to envision Thompson — a seventh-round pick from Kansas State — doing significant damage against a Bills team that ranks No. 2 in scoring defense (17.9 points per game) and No. 6 in total defense (319.1 yards per game).

Adding to Thompson’s degree of difficulty: Mostert is down for the count.

And without the offense moving the football, picking up first downs and shortening the game, that’s going to put immense pressure on Miami’s defense. That defense allowed 23.5 points and 234.8 passing yards per game in the regular season — ranking 24th and 27th, respectively, in both categories.

Needless to say, you don’t want a bunch of defenders sucking sub-freezing air for long stretches of time. Certainly not against Josh Allen and the Bills, who finished in the top seven in the NFL in total offense (2nd), scoring offense (2nd), passing offense (7th) and rushing offense (7th).

Finally, with regard to this unprecedented point spread: There have been just 10 double-digit favorites in the NFL wild card era, which dates back to 1978. How did those teams fare? 9-1 SU and ATS.

The only exception: In the 2010-11 postseason, the Seahawks upset New Orleans 41-36 as a 10-point pup. But that game was in Seattle, the only time there was a double-digit home dog in wild card play.

Bottom line: This one looks like a repeat of last year’s AFC wild card game in Buffalo, which the Bills won 47-17. Lay the big chalk at BetMGM.

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds: (via at BetMGM)

Point spread: Dolphins (+13.5) @ Bills (-13.5)

Moneyline: Dolphins (+600) @ Bills (-900)

Total: 43.5 points

