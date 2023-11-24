Bet on Dolphins as big favorites in ‘Black Friday’ divisional game against Jets

The inaugural Black Friday matchup in the NFL takes place at MetLife Stadium in a game that had high expectations coming into the season.

With Aaron Rodgers sidelined since Week 1 with an Achilles tear, some luster had been taken off this AFC East contest between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

However, the Dolphins still have this game circled on the schedule as they sit atop the division at 7-3. Miami seeks consecutive wins for the first time in over a month after holding off Las Vegas at home last week, 20-13 as 14-point favorites.

Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in 10 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Raiders. Hill already has posted 79 catches for 1,222 yards this season with seven games remaining.

The Jets have closed the door on quarterback Zach Wilson after another poor performance in last week’s 32-6 loss at Buffalo. They have posted one offense touchdown in the last three games, all losses. And now they turn to Tim Boyle – Rodgers’ former kneel-down QB in Gree Bay – this week.

The Jets have struggled mightily through the years when they are forced to go to a backup QB. They are 6-30 SU, 13-22-1 ATS over the past decade without their regular starter. And now they do it on a short week, where coach Robert Saleh has never won straight up or against the spread (0-4) and has failed to cover by an average of 10 points per game.

The Dolphins defeated the Jets in Week 18 last season to capture a playoff berth, but got blown out at MetLife Stadium without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa has been able to avoid big upsets in his career. He’s 10-0 straight up as a favorite of more than four points and 7-3 against the spread. And when it’s 10 or more points, he’s 6-0 SU, 4-2 ATS.

The Jets own three home underdog covers, including outright wins over the Bills and Eagles.

However, the Dolphins won’t be overlooking this Jets team, especially with an opportunity to build their advantage atop the AFC East over the Bills.

Let’s lay the points on the road with the Dolphins on Black Friday.

Dolphins vs Jets Pick

Miami -9.5 (-110) at Caesars

