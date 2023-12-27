DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets | December 2023

After originally entering the sports wagering scene as a daily fantasy sports (DFS) operator, DraftKings Sportsbook has quickly risen up to become one of the nation’s leading online bookmakers. Currently available in more than 20+ states across the map, DraftKings continues to expand throughout the United States and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.

Through its first-class mobile app and website, wide range of available sports and markets, and countless promotions and bonuses, DraftKings offers a product worthy of every sports bettor’s attention. Read on below for more information on the DraftKings brand, its offerings, and details on the DraftKings promo code!

More on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome Offer Details DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome Offer 📲DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Details Coming Soon! DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome Offer 💰 DraftKings Sportsbook New User Bonus Details Bet $5 to Get $150 Instantly in Bonus Bets! DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome Offer 📌 Terms and Conditions Details T&Cs apply, only in select states, 21+ DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome Offer 🗓 Availability Details AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

The DraftKings promo code currently up for grabs unlocks $150 in instant bonus bets by placing a bet of $5 or more on any betting market after signup. No promo code is required. Users can get started by clicking on any of the links on this page, as the offer will automatically be applied to their new account.

The $150 in bonus bets will be divided up as six bonus bets worth $25 each. DraftKings’ terms and conditions for this offer state you’ll have 7 days to use your bonus bets before they expire.

If this welcome bonus looks familiar, it’s because other sportsbooks offer similar bonuses. FanDuel is currently offering $150 in bonus bets to new players who successfully wager $5 on any moneyline market. bet365 offers $150 in bonus bets to new players after they settle a bet of $5 or more on an eligible market. In the case of DraftKings’ offer, it could be seen as more friendly to new users because they don’t need to wait for that first bet to settle to receive their bonus bets.

How Do I Sign Up at DraftKings Sportsbook?

It goes without saying that if you wish to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, you must first sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. You can begin by downloading the DraftKings mobile app on your iOS or Android device from your respective app store or through the brand’s website on your desktop or mobile device.

First and foremost, you’ll need to enter some personal information. Some details DraftKings will require from you include your legal full name, address, date of birth, email, phone number, and social security number.

Once complete, make sure you enable location services on your device. In order to fulfill the promotion’s requirements, you must deposit at least $5 into your account and place it on a qualifying wager. Shortly after that bet is settled, you’ll find six $25 bonus bets available for use in your new account!

How to Bet on Sports at DraftKings

Registering for a DraftKings account isn’t difficult, as signing up with any sportsbook typically involves a similar process. Being asked to enter your personal information so DraftKings can verify your identity, age, and location shouldn’t be unexpected. The four main steps you’ll need to keep in mind are listed below, with the latter three being the most important:

Download the Mobile App: Downloading DraftKings’ mobile app isn’t a mandatory step, as you can exclusively wager on their website if you choose. But their mobile app makes it more convenient and easy to start placing bets. Their app has spectacular reviews on iOS and Android alike, so there’s no need to question whether it’s worth downloading. Claim the DraftKings Promo Code: Utilizing the welcome bonus DraftKings offers is the best part about being a new customer. After you enter and verify your personal information, you’ll be enrolled in DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Get $150 in instant Bonus Bets offer. You can come back to DraftKings’ promotions tab as much as you desire to see if there’s any new deals to opt-into before placing your bets. Make a Deposit: Before you can place your first bet, you must make your first deposit. $5 is the minimum deposit amount required by DraftKings, which is $5 less than the likes of BetMGM, FanDuel, and others. You can deposit via credit or debit card, PayPal or Venmo, Apple Pay, online bank transfer, ACH eCheck, and plenty more. Place a Bet: Now the fun part begins, as you’ve done all the necessary steps to sign up and get yourself in position to place your first bet. Find any betting market you want to wager on and place your first bet. There is a large selection of betting markets to consider and a lot of bet types to choose from.

Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook?

DraftKings Sportsbook’s welcome offer is just one of the many reasons to sign up with this renowned sports betting site. Receiving $150 in bonus bets right off the bat without picking a winner is great in its own right, but the incentives to register don’t stop there.

For one, DraftKings is available in more U.S. states than any other sportsbook. The states in which you can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right now include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Besides their welcome offer and availability, DraftKings is as successful as they are due to many other areas such as having competitive odds, lots of generous odds boosts and promotions, and a mobile app that has the best reviews on iOS of any sportsbook app.

Odds Boosts With DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds boosts are more common across DraftKings than any other sportsbook, in our experience. Their odds boosts range from differing percentages including 25%, 33%, and 50%. Some of their odds boosts are for Same Game Parlays, while some are for straight bets.

The terms and conditions for each odds boost can be read before you opt-into it. If you don’t want to read the terms and conditions of it before opting in, you can do so with just one click or tap.

You’ll find odds boosts more days than not for at least one league. After you find the league you want to bet on, that’s where the odds boosts will be visible for you to opt-into.

A lot of sportsbooks only give odds boosts to use on specific games. While you may occasionally find that on DraftKings, most of their odds boosts will be applicable to any game of your choice within a certain league.

DraftKings Sportsbook Mobile App: Pros & Cons

As you may expect with a sports betting site as renowned as DraftKings, its mobile app has some of the most exceptional reviews of any sportsbook. On iOS, they have a 4.8/5 star rating with over 628,000 players having left reviews.

Although their ratings on the Google Play Store are a tiny bit lower at 4.6/5 stars, it’s still a mobile app all sports bettors can feel comfortable downloading. There are over 118,000 reviews on the Google Play Store as of time of publish.

More specifics from our experience with DraftKings’ app and other players’ experiences are detailed in the paragraphs below:

DraftKings Sportsbook App Pros 👍

Immediately upon opening the DraftKings sports betting app, the registration process was as straightforward as it gets. DraftKings guides you through the process with quick load times and neatly fonted text.

The app might seem overwhelming when you first open it, as there’s a lot to unpack. But almost anything you could want to look for has an icon or an option to be clicked on that isn’t too hard to find. You can navigate the app incredibly quick, as the transition time going from betting markets to your bet slip is seamless and sharp.

After creating a bet, you can easily find where to apply a promotion, such as an odds boost, in your bet slip. Odds boosts can be found above the games in a certain league when you choose what you want to bet on from DraftKings’ home page.

In general, there’s almost nothing that can be improved from a functionality and navigational standpoint. With excellent mobile app reviews being left by fellow bettors, DraftKings’ mobile app passes any test you may have with flying colors.

DraftKings Sportsbook App Cons 👎

With how smooth DraftKings’ app ran in our experience, we took to reviews from players to try and find any negative experiences that some may have had with it. There weren’t too many on either iOS or Android due to how stellar DraftKings is rated.

That said, customer service is an area that received the most critique. Some players mentioned their issues were never resolved after they got locked out of their account and others complained about longer wait times.

While the app couldn’t have been any snappier and lightning quick in our experience, some players left comments saying the app gave them a slow user experience. That said, this is an area that can vary depending on external factors such as your device, connectivity, or the software version your device is on.

Is DraftKings Sportsbook legal?

Of all the best sports betting sites out there, DraftKings is the one available in the most states. They operate in over 20 states and aren’t slowing down anytime soon as online sports betting becomes more accessible across the U.S.

North Carolina and Vermont are two states they’ll look to launch in next. Both states are expected to launch online sports betting in 2024. They’ll continue keeping an eye out on other states like California and Texas who have had many conversations over legalizing sports betting over the years.

As of the time of publish, the following list of states is where DraftKings is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont: Coming Soon

The list of states in the paragraph above will soon include Vermont, where online sports betting is set to go live on January 11th, 2024. The update came from Governor Phil Scott’s office on December 12th, 2023.

In addition to the launch date of online sports betting being revealed, it was announced that DraftKings would be one of three sportsbooks to go live alongside FanDuel Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook.

Does DraftKings Have Any Other Promotions?

DraftKings will regularly update its welcome offer, but that’s not unusual in the sports betting industry. As of the time of publish, its Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets instantly is the welcome offer available for new players.

To begin signing up, go to their app or website and click “Sign Up”. You’ll have to enter and verify some information first before making your first deposit. After your deposit is made, you can begin betting on the plethora of betting markets available on DraftKings.

After you register for your account as a new player, you can’t sign up for another welcome bonus. DraftKings verifies your information when signing up so you can’t get away with trying to create a second account.

That being said, DraftKings has a refer-a-friend promotion that users can take advantage of to secure bonus bets and casino credits at DraftKings Casino. Once you send someone your referral link, have them create an account. Your referral must be brand new to DraftKings as a whole, meaning they can’t utilize this promotion if they have a DraftKings account of any kind.

Your referral must deposit $50 or more into their account in order for you both to receive $50 in casino credits and a $50 bonus bet that expires seven days after being credited.

Keep an eye out for any new promotions from DraftKings, as you can enroll in as many of these as you want. Just be sure to read the terms and conditions of each promotion to ensure you’re using them properly.

What are the Best Features of DraftKings?

Of all the features to like most about DraftKings, their odds boosts stand out first and foremost. Returning players can regularly opt into odds boosts that can increase winnings.

While other sportsbooks run odds boosts, you won’t find any that runs more and gives you more flexibility in how you use them than DraftKings.

Secondly, their mobile app has to be counted in as one of their top features. As we mentioned in DraftKings’ mobile app review section, we didn’t have any issues with speed and reliability. We like how everything is laid out how easy it is to find what you’re looking for.

The app having near flawless ratings as a collective on the Apple App Store is just another reason to trust their product and want to download it for yourself.

Finally, an area that’s not covered anywhere else in this piece but deserves credit is their selection of futures markets. Their excellent range of betting markets all come with a large selection of futures markets that encompass props other sportsbooks don’t cover.

Let’s use the NFL for some examples. Not only does DraftKings have markets such as MVP, Coach of the Year, and Super Bowl winner. But DraftKings also has certain markets like exact Super Bowl result, who will win the No. 1 seed in each conference, which team will make a Wild Card, and which state will produce the Super Bowl winner.

If you like to bet on the NFL or NBA Drafts, DraftKings is always a top shelf destination for various types of bets as well. Their futures markets also have competitive odds.

Sports and Betting Coverage at DraftKings

Having a wide scope of sports and leagues to bet on is one of the most important factors for any sportsbook. The traditional North American sporting leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL are all covered by DraftKings, but their coverage goes much deeper than that.

Seasonal events like olympics and different tournaments are all available. What makes DraftKings’ betting markets more unique than any other sportsbook is they offer the Academy Awards and Emmy Awards as markets you can bet on. They also have E-Sports betting, which is becoming more popular in the U.S.

List of sports you can bet on with DraftKings

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL, Area) Baseball (MLB, NCAA, Baseball Classic, Korean Baseball) Basketball (NBA, NCAA, WNBA, NBA Summer League) Hockey (NHL, NCAA, World Championships) Soccer (Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, French Ligue !, German Bundesliga, MLS, Mexican Liga MX) Golf (PGA, European Tour, Champions, LPGA, Celebrity Internal) Fighting (Boxing, UFC, MMA) Esports (Call of Duty, Counter Strike 2) Academy Awards Cricket Darts Emmy Awards Handball Lacrosse Rugby Snooker Tennis Volleyball

Frequently Asked Questions about DraftKings Sportsbook

Below is a detailed FAQ section that includes a handful of commonly asked questions players have about DraftKings Sportsbook. If your question wasn’t answered here, DraftKings also has an FAQ section you can access or customer support available to try out.

Are there any betting limits at DraftKings?

DraftKings has a few betting limits in place for single bets and parlays that vary in amount depending on the sport and league. For example, there’s a $250,000 limit on NHL games and games taking place across Olympic, World and Continental Tournaments for Men governed by IIHF, and more.

But a $50,000 limit for all game-related offers that belong to any other hockey is in place. If you have a specific bet in mind for a league and want to make sure it’s an eligible amount, you can view DraftKings’ limits.

When looking at the DraftKings “How To Bet” section, you can find rules and limits under the “General Betting Rules” subcategory. In terms of a minimum amount you must bet on, $0.10 is the smallest amount accepted.

Does DraftKings give you a bonus for signing up?

Yes, DraftKings gives new customers a welcome bonus of Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets instantly. No promo code needs to be typed in when signing up, and your bonus bets are guaranteed after your first bet is settled.

DraftKings Sportsbook pays out their bonus bets as six $25 bonus bets that each must be used within 7 days.

Is in-play betting offered at DraftKings?

In-play betting can also be referred to as live betting. Live betting is a popular form of wagering where players can wager on action actively taking place. Live betting is available in all legal sports betting states and is easily accessible on DraftKings.

To begin live betting on DraftKings online sportsbook, click on the “In-Game” tab on the bottom of your mobile app. You can filter through the different sports by swiping through the options on top of your screen and find different live bets to place.

Why choose DraftKings over other betting sites?

With how much competition exists in the sports betting industry, you may wonder what makes DraftKings stand out as one of the top options. For starters, its mobile app is one you’ll be hard-pressed to beat in general.

Its welcome bonus is incredibly strong, and DraftKings is one of the best sportsbooks at offering a plethora of promotions for returning customers.

DraftKings is also available in more states than any other sportsbook and was one of the first online sportsbooks to go live in North America. All of these factors contribute to it being one of the most popular and well-rounded sportsbooks out there.

How do you get promos at DraftKings?

Promotions offered to returning customers on DraftKings are accessible immediately upon signing into your account. On the top of your screen will be different promotions to opt-into. The “Rewards” tab on the bottom of your app also houses promotions for DraftKings Casino.

If you’re looking for odds boosts, click on the league you’re looking to bet on. Users won’t be able to miss the row of boosts available, with players being able to opt-into with them just one click or tap.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.