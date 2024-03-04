Back NC State to cover as home underdogs in ACC matchup against Duke on Monday night

It’s a Big Monday rivalry on Tobacco Road as the Duke Blue Devils visit the North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils and Wolfpack are meeting for the first time this season as N.C. State looks to snap a two-game slide.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and find a betting edge for Duke vs. North Carolina State.

Duke vs. N.C. State odds

Spread: Duke -6.5 (-110), N.C. State +6.5 (-110) Total: Over 149.5 (-110), Under 149.5 (-110) Moneyline: Duke -275, N.C. State +230

Odds via BetMGM

Duke vs. N.C. State prediction: Analysis

The Wolfpack led North Carolina at the half on Saturday in Chapel Hill, but UNC rallied back for a 79-70 victory. N.C. State managed to cover the spread as 11-point underdogs but slipped to 9-9 in ACC play.

Jayden Taylor has exploded the last two games for the Wolfpack, scoring 24 points at Florida State before pumping in 22 at North Carolina.

Taylor, who knocked down 9-of-13 shots from 3-point range in those two games, faces a Duke team that ranks second in ACC play in defensive 3-point percentage.

Duke bounced back from its loss at Wake Forest with a pair of home victories over Louisville and Virginia. The Blue Devils dominated the Cavaliers in a 73-48 decision on Saturday as 10-point favorites.

Duke jumped out to a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back against Virginia as Kyle Filipowski led the Blue Devils with 21 points.

N.C. State rolled Duke in Raleigh last season, 84-60, but the Blue Devils got revenge in Durham, 71-67. In both games, the Wolfpack covered in the underdog role.

Duke vs. N.C. State prediction: Pick

This marks only the second time the Wolfpack are home underdogs this season as they lost to North Carolina in the first opportunity.

With North Carolina on deck and potentially first place in the ACC on the line Saturday, Duke could be looking past N.C. State on Monday night.

Let’s grab the points with the Wolfpack against the Blue Devils.

Pick: NC State +6.5 (-110 at bet365)

