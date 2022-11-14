The NFL Week 10 slate provided us with some of the most dramatic finishes of the season, from the Minnesota Vikings improbable win over the Buffalo Bills to the Green Bay Packers stunning the Dallas Cowboys in overtime.

However, Philadelphia Eagles fans have waited over two weeks to watch Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense against NFC East rivals Washington Commanders in primetime. The wait ends later tonight with the undefeated Eagles as heavy 11-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook.

Ahead of the MNF matchup, oddsmakers have already begun releasing betting lines for the Week 11 slate, and as no surprise, Philly is one of the top favorites next weekend.

The Indianapolis Colts, fresh off their win over the Las Vegas Raiders led by interim head coach Jeff Saturday, will host the Eagles and Jalen Hurts, opening as 9.5-point underdogs on Caesars. Their 25-20 win over Las Vegas ended a three-game losing streak, with Matt Ryan being reinserted into the starting lineup as well.

Elsewhere, the Baltimore Ravens host the Carolina Panthers, opening as a 12-point favorites, the largest spread of the week thus far. After the Ravens and Eagles, the Bills, reeling from two straight losses to the Jets and Vikings, are 8.5-point favorites over the downtrodden Cleveland Browns.

The marquee matchup in Week 11 for the playoff picture in the NFC is the surging Vikings hosting Dallas, two teams who were at the forefront of headlines after Sunday. Surprisingly, the betting line favors the Cowboys in the early week handicap, as Dallas opens as two-point road favorites.

» READ MORE: NFL Super Bowl odds: Eagles still second choice to win it all

Another loss for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys could mean the Eagles move closer to locking up the NFC East, but conversely, the Vikings remain with a shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Philadelphia handed Minnesota their lone loss back in Week 2.

Before the Eagles even think about next week, they’ll need to handle business against an upset-minded Commanders. organization who is surrounded by turmoil.

Eagles at Colts Week 11 odds (via Caesars)

PHI: -455 ML

IND: +345 ML

Betting Line: Eagles - 9.5; O/U: 43.5

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.