We hit just one of our three props for last week’s contest between the Eagles and Commanders, though we cashed two of three in the Thursday night game and love the value on the board for Philly’s Week 4 test against the surging Jaguars.

Here are three of our favorite prop bets to target at BetMGM ahead of Sunday’s contest:

Jalen Hurts over 249.5 passing yards (-120)

This feels like Hurts’ biggest test of the season after three strong performances from the MVP contender to kick off his third season. He should be able to continue his success through the air against a mostly unproven Jaguars secondary.

There’s no doubt that Jacksonville’s defense deserves a ton of credit for the team’s early success, as the unit ranks fifth in average points allowed (12.7) with the NFL’s top rushing defense (55 YPG). Yet the Jaguars rank 21st in passing yards allowed per game (251.7), which includes a 297-yard performance from a clearly injured Justin Herbert (297) a week ago.

Hurts has thrown for at least 330 yards in each of his last two games, and he threw for 243 yards in the opener, so this number feels downright disrespectful to the Eagles quarterback. Maybe this is the game he finally regresses, but at this number, I’ll gladly bet on another strong showing.

A.J. Brown over 73.5 receiving yards (-115)

If Hurts is going to sustain his current pace through the air, someone’s going to put up big numbers on the other end. I’d wager that’ll be Brown, who has quickly emerged as Hurts’ top target through the first three weeks of the season.

Yes, fellow wideout DeVonta Smith had a breakout performance in last week’s win over Washington, but Brown still hauled in five catches for 85 yards and leads this team in targets (31), receptions (20), and yards (309). In fact, the former Pro Bowl receiver ranks third in the league in yards per game (103) and has recorded at least 69 yards in all three contests thus far.

It’s not as though this is uncharted territory for Brown, who averaged 69.7 receiving yards in his first three years with the Titans. This prop is higher than that, but so is Brown’s usage in this Philly offense. This feels like an easy buy on the over.

James Robinson to score a touchdown (+105)

Just as we expected, the only player to rush for a touchdown in each of the first three weeks is … James Robinson?

The undrafted back has been a workhorse for the Jaguars, ranking seventh in carries (51) and third in rushing touchdowns (3) ahead of Week 4. He’s managed to score from all over the field. He had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the red zone in Week 1; a 37-yard rushing score in Week 2; and a career-best 50-yard scamper for six in Week 3.

Robinson’s 10 red-zone carries, which are tied for third-most in the NFL, bode well for his opportunities on Sunday should the Jaguars find themselves deep in Eagles territory. Even if they don’t, Robinson has the burst to create chances for himself and is a solid bet to keep his scoring streak alive in Week 4.

