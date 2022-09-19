The Philadelphia Eagles kick off their home slate for the 2022 NFL regular season Monday night in primetime when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings come to Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are small favorites, and the line has moved ever so slightly back and forth over the last few days. As for the players in the contest: Will Jalen Hurts use his legs the way he did in Detroit last week and make the difference? Will Jefferson follow up last week’s performance (9 catches, 184 yards, 2 TDs) with another dominant effort against the team that should have drafted him?

If you read and acted on our props preview ahead of the Eagles-Lions game in Week 1, you made yourself a few extra bucks. Let’s try to stay hot. Here’s a look at the top plays for Monday night’s Eagles-Vikings matchup.

Jalen Hurts o19.5 completions (-133)

Hurts connected on 18 of 32 passes last week in Detroit, and that was after a sloppy start that featured five straight incompletions.

Hurts — you probably need no reminder of this — used his legs as much as his arm vs. the Lions. He rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a score. He’ll probably run the ball a few less times Monday night, and connecting on two more passes than last week feels likely.

Hurts hit the 20 completions mark just five times during the regular season last year and also did so in the playoff loss in Tampa. But A.J. Brown is in town, and this Eagles offense looks like it has the potential to be explosive at times.

Kirk Cousins o1.5 passing TDs (-184)

The Eagles surrendered two passing touchdowns to Jared Goff and the Lions last week, even though Goff was inaccurate at times and wasn’t helped out by his pass catchers, who dropped five balls during Detroit’s loss.

Cousins, of course, is a much better passer than Goff. Against divisional rival Green Bay last week, Cousins hit on 23 of 32 attempts for two scores and 277 passing yards.

Getting to the two touchdown mark hasn’t been difficult for Cousins in the past. He did it in 12 of 16 games last season. With Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and co., against an Eagles defense that still needs to show it can stop the pass, throwing into the end zone twice feels like a lock (and the juice on that number makes that clear).

Dalvin Cook o16.5 rushing attempts (-133)

Cook has become a reliable running back for the Vikings. He’s hit the 1,000-yard mark in three consecutive seasons — without playing a full season in any of those years — and started 2022 with 20 rushes for 90 yards during Minnesota’s 23-7 win over the Packers.

When Cook is healthy, the Vikings give him the football. Last year, in 13 games, he had 17 or more rushing attempts nine times (69%).

Last week vs. Detroit, the Eagles allowed 181 yards on 28 carries (6.5 yards per attempt). Minnesota may not run the ball 28 times, but it feels like the only way this doesn’t hit is if the Eagles jump out to a massive early lead. And as slight favorites on the night, that’s not likely to happen.

Same Game Parlay

Like all of those plays and want to put them together in a Same Game Parlay?

Caesars has that trio at +370 (bet $10, win $37).

Bonus play: A.J. Brown o5.5 receptions (-119)

We’re unable to combine Brown’s receptions total with the total completion number for Hurts, but the new 1-2 punch for the Eagles connected 10 times last week (on 13 targets) and there’s no indication Hurts won’t be looking Brown’s way for double-digit targets almost every week.

Bet on Philadelphia’s best receiver to pull in six-plus catches.

