Back Buccaneers pulling off home upset vs Eagles Monday night in NFC wild-card matchup

The NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their stadium Monday as underdogs by three points on the best NFL betting sites. Their opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, who have been spiraling since their 10-1 start.

A downright bad defense, poor vibes, and injuries are all playing a role in me picking the Buccaneers to outright win. The best moneyline odds for Tampa Bay are on FanDuel (+134).

Eagles vs Buccaneers prediction: Analysis

(Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Although I’m picking Tampa Bay to win, I have to start with the visitors. You’d be hard-pressed to find an 11-6 team in NFL history with worse vibes than the Eagles. They won just one of their last six games and were 0-3 on the road in that stretch.

Injuries are a concern entering this game. Even if they all play, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Darius Slay will all be playing banged up. They also just lost safety Sydney Brown to IR, joining four other defenders.

Speaking of defense, Philadelphia’s defense going from arguably the best in the league last season to the worst this season is their biggest concern. They’re bad in pass coverage and have heavily underperformed in the run game the second half of the season.

Despite all this negativity, their offense is the seventh highest scoring in the league. But it’s hard not to let the negativity of everything I mentioned plus Hurts having the third most interceptions in the NFL overshadow their team.

The Buccaneers aren’t exactly the epitome of a great team either. They went 9-8 and only clinched the division by squeaking past the Carolina Panthers in a 9-0 victory. They were up and down as a whole with a 20th ranked scoring offense and 7th ranked scoring defense.

Seeing those numbers are somewhat surprising, as Baker Mayfield had a good season on balance with 28 touchdowns to ten interceptions with 4,000 passing yards. His connection to Mike Evans was stellar, as the 30 year old put up 1,255 yards and scored 13 times.

The run game is something to be concerned over. Rachaad White only averaged 3.6 yards per carry. Tampa Bay was the league’s worst rushing offense with just 88.8 yards per game (76.5 at home).

Defensively, there are star players all over including pro bowl snub Antoine Winfield Jr. They’re a classic bend but don’t break defense as their seventh ranked scoring defense is offset by allowing the 23rd most yards per game.

Eagles vs Buccaneers prediction: Pick

Buccaneers moneyline on FanDuel (+134)

With the amount of key Eagles dealing with injuries and the downward spiral in their play in recent months, I’m not comfortable trusting the Eagles to win. The extra day of rest could help, but their number of injuries far exceeds Tampa Bay’s.

The worst unit in this game is Philadelphia’s 31st ranked pass defense. If Mayfield is healthy, Tampa Bay’s offense is the unit I trust most in this game. This combination can lead to the Eagles getting scored on often and put their offense in a bind.

If the last six weeks are any indication, Philadelphia’s offense can’t be trusted to not turn the ball over and be consistent. It might not be by a large amount, but I’m confident in picking the Eagles’ season to end here.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.