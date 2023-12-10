Take the Cowboys defending home turf against the Eagles Sunday night

One of the NFL’s greatest rivalries gets renewed in Week 14′s Sunday Night Football clash between the Eagles and Cowboys. After coming up five point shy in their first meeting, Dallas will look to get their revenge at home.

Oddsmakers give the Cowboys a 3.5 spread in their favor. I’m not confident in them covering due to how close I feel these teams are. But I’m taking them to win outright on BetMGM, where their odds are the best of any of the best NFL betting sites at -174.

Eagles vs Cowboys prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Getting hot at the right time is crucial, and Dallas are winners in six of their last seven. This marks their fourth straight game at home, where they’re 6-0 on the season. They’ve scored 40 or more in four of their last six games, including their last two.

Dak Prescott is rightfully atop the frontrunners of MVP candidates with a 19 to two TD-INT ratio in his last seven games. He’s also completing a career high percentage of passes with the fourth highest yards per attempt in the league.

CeeDee Lamb has been the biggest benefactor of Prescott’s MVP play, as he’s blossomed into a bonafide top five wide receiver in the NFL. Even the run game has been hitting a stride lately with Tony Pollard striking pay dirt in three straight games.

Before allowing 35 points last week, their defense went on a three week stretch of suffocating their opponent. Micah Parsons and DeRon Bland are having sensational seasons for a defense that ranks fourth in points and third in yards allowed.

On the Eagles’ side, they took a turn being humbled by the 49ers last week in their first loss since Oct. 15. In the five wins they strung together before that, their last four came by one possession in nail biter affairs.

Despite adding Shaq Leonard this week, the Eagles’ defense needs to perform a complete 180 as a whole unit. They’re one of the easiest teams to pass against with the secondary easily being their biggest weakness as a team.

The Eagles are defined by their play in the trenches, but their offensive line was bad in run blocking last week. Their defensive line also needs to do more, as the names of their front aren’t living up to the game they’re putting up.

Philadelphia will always have a shot at winning each week with Jalen Hurts leading the way. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are as talented as they come, and the return of Dallas Goedert will help immensely.

Eagles vs Cowboys prediction: Pick

Cowboys moneyline on BetMGM (-175)

This game being in Dallas holds significant weight to me. The Cowboys average 41 points per game at home, which is a staggering number. Prescott put up 374 yards and three scores, with Lamb contributing 11 catches for 191 yards in their last meeting.

Philadelphia’s defense has only continued to raise alarm bells in the pass game. Their run defense has surrendered 146 or more rushing yards in the last three weeks as well, which is concerning given how well Dallas’ offensive line has been blocking in the run game.

While I think the Eagles will have a bounce back game on offense, I trust Dallas’ defense to make more stops than Philadelphia’s. The Cowboys needs a win like this to cement themselves as a team to take seriously come January, and I think that win will happen.

