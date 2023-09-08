How about that for a start to the NFL season?

The upstart Detroit Lions walked out of Arrowhead Stadium with a 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

And if you were watching from a gambling perspective, there were plenty of prop bets that cashed in to go along with the Lions covering the 4.5-point spread by winning outright.

Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the game’s first touchdown. The Lions got a touchdown from their defense. Meanwhile, no Chiefs receiver stood out with Travis Kelce missing the game with an injury.

The rest of the NFL Week 1 schedule continues Sunday. The Eagles are in Massachusetts to take on the Patriots, and the line has settled at Eagles -4.

It’s an interesting number, one the Eagles haven’t covered a lot recently as a road favorite. But what about the props?

Here’s a look at a few of our favorite prop bets for Sunday’s opener.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Eagles vs. Patriots prop: Eagles over 9.5 first-half points (-135)

Yes, there’s a little extra juice on this one, but the Eagles’ high-powered offense has rarely been held under 10 points in the first half. They scored at least 10 in 15 of their 17 regular season games last season, and one of the times they didn’t was a game started by Gardner Minshew and not Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles then hit the number in all three of their postseason games.

Sure, the Patriots have a strong defense, but it’s hard to imagine the Eagles not hitting halftime with at least a touchdown and field goal.

Eagles vs. Patriots prop: Dallas Goedert to score first TD (+1200)

From a pricey favorite to a toss at the dart board.

Three Eagles have shorter numbers here (Hurts +750; A.J. Brown +900; DeVonta Smith +1100), but Goedert’s number is intriguing.

While the Patriots have a good defense, it wasn’t great vs. tight ends last season. New England allowed 11 touchdowns to tight ends last season, behind only Arizona (12) for the most in the NFL.

Goedert is just +190 to score a touchdown at any time in the game, so taking him to score the game’s first touchdown packs a bit more punch.

The Eagles tight end’s receiving yards prop is set to 40.5 points, and that might be worth a look at the over.

Eagles vs. Patriots prop: Rhamondre Stevenson over 55.5 rushing yards (-115)

How can New England keep Hurts and the Eagles offense off the field? By running the football and keeping the clock moving.

The Eagles were a middle-of-the-road run defense last season, allowing 121 yards on the ground per game.

While the Patriots did add Ezekiel Elliott, Stevenson is the workhorse. Expect him to get plenty of touches and get over this number.