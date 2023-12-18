Take Seahawks covering as home underdogs against the Eagles Monday

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles having four more wins than the Seattle Seahawks, this Monday Night Football clash feels like a trap game for Philadelphia. While I’m not willing to commit to a Seahawks moneyline market, I feel good about them covering +3.5 points.

Eagles vs Seahawks prediction: Analysis

(Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

It’s important to note that Jalen Hurts and Geno Smith’s statuses haven’t been confirmed as of time of publish. I’m sticking to my pick of Seattle covering +3.5 points regardless who suits up under center for either side.

Philadelphia are trending downward after losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. it starts with their defense being a weekly liability. They’re 29th against the pass and will be without Darius Slay going up against DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

But their run defense (Which was the NFL’s best four weeks ago) has regressed to seventh. The Eagles have allowed 37, 42, and 33 points in their last three respective games. Their front seven isn’t innocent from blame either, as they’re 19th in sacks.

If Hurts doesn’t play, the Eagles could struggle getting their playmakers going downfield as accuracy has been a long-standing issue for Marcus Mariota. The Eagles are an inconsistent team on the ground as well.

While I just hammered a lot of negatives, the Eagles still have a stout offensive line and a talented roster. I also believe they’re one of the best coached teams in the league.

On Seattle’s side, defensive struggles are the story of their season. Seattle are 28th in yards and 25th in points allowed per game. There are some talented players, but they put their offense in a hole too regularly.

Something they can potentially build on is their pass rush. While it’s been a poor area for their team as a whole this season, they tallied seven sacks against the Cowboys and 49ers combined the last two weeks.

Running the ball is this team’s identity offensively. With Kenneth Walker III healthy, he and Zach Charbonnet are expected to do a lot. Neither have especially stood out this season, but they’ll be even more vital to this game if Drew Lock is under center.

I’ve been a critic of Lock throughout his career, but I applaud him for playing well against the 49ers last week. He looks more comfortable than he did when he started for the Denver Broncos two years ago. His accuracy will need to be good to exploit the Eagles’ secondary.

Eagles vs Seahawks prediction: Pick

Seahawks covering +3.5 points on FanDuel (-108)

Due to the Eagles’ being well coached and having a talented roster, I can’t rule out them pulling out a tough road win. But I see this script mimicking the Seahawks’ game against the Cowboys where Seattle gave Dallas all they can handle.

While neither team wants to be without their quarterback, the drop off from Hurts to Mariota is far steeper than Smith to Lock. Simply due to not seeing Mariota play this year yet, I feel more confident in Lock playing well compared to the former Heisman winner.

Seattle might not have the home-field advantage they did during the 2010′s with Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom. But that could play a factor in this game, as the Seahawks are a better team in Seattle than on the road this year.

