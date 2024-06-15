Bet on Harry Kane to find the back of the net for England in matchup with Serbia at 2024 Euros

England will hope to make more than a deep run in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship when it faces Serbia on Sunday in Group C.

After scoring the opening goal just three minutes into the match against Italy in the finals of the 2020 Euros, England became somewhat conservative and went into a defensive shell. Nonetheless, Italy still managed to level the game in the second half before winning in a penalty shootout (3-2) after extra time.

While one might think England’s close finish would propel them in the next major tournament, they actually suffered a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

Once again, the English are the favorites in a major tournament with odds as short as +350. However, their recent form hasn’t been all that encouraging, as evidenced by a 1-2-2 mark in their last five matches.

With England being a -222 favorite on the three-way money line against Serbia, we can find much better value in this matchup by targeting the player props market.

England vs. Serbia odds

Money line: England -222, Serbia +600, Draw +350 Total: Over 2.5 (-110), Under 2.5 (-110)

England outlook

While this English team has some familiar names, there are also quite a few newcomers. Less than half (12) of the 26-man roster played at the 2020 Euros, while 13 players didn’t play at the 2022 World Cup.

Manager Gareth Southgate is never afraid to mix things up, and perhaps his most significant call was to leave Manchester City’s Jack Grealish off his roster.

The good news is that this England team is loaded with attackers. The bad news is that you can never have enough attackers.

England will need to score as many goals as possible because its backline shows some signs of vulnerability.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi will make his first appearance in a major tournament and likely start at center-back alongside John Stones. Guehi has only 12 senior caps with England despite captaining the U-17s and U-21 teams. He’ll likely need plenty of support with Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier at left-back.

Trippier likes to get up the pitch, but he can often get caught out of position when there’s a change in possession.

As for Stones, he wasn’t always a first-choice starter with his club team, Manchester City. He’s also been recovering from an ankle injury and recently picked up an illness that kept him away from his teammates at camp.

Although Stones is back in training, there’s no guarantee he’s 100% to play at such a pivotal position at center-back.

Serbia outlook

Despite having some of the longest odds to win the tournament at 80-to-1, Serbia could be a fun team to watch because of its offensive firepower.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are two players who don’t require much of an invitation to shoot on goal.

Mitrovic scored 14 goals in 24 matches with Premier League side Fulham before moving on to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, where he scored 28 goals in 28 games. The previous year, he scored eight goals in nine games during international play for Serbia.

Vlahovic scored 16 goals in 33 games for his Juventus club team in Italy.

Mitrovic’s experience playing in England should certainly benefit Serbia in this match. He’s also well known for getting under the skin of his opponents.

The big thing the Serbs will try to avoid will be getting overrun by England in the midfield.

If Serbia can cope without seeing too much of the ball, it should have some opportunities to hit England on the counterattack.

England vs. Serbia pick

England has its own prolific scorer with Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. In the Bundesliga, he scored 36 goals despite having an expected goals (xG) mark of 31.46.

If we assess his performance in all competitions for club and country, he scored 45 goals in 48 matches.

One of Kane’s skills involves dropping into the midfield and linking up with his teammates.He can help create overload situations when England is in possession, and the ball is on one side of the pitch.

As the most experienced attacker for his country, it’ll be important for Kane to get on the scoresheet early and calm the nerves of the younger players around him.

He’s also a threat inside the box, as Trippier and Kyle Walker are more than capable of getting service on the flanks.

It’s tough to imagine England getting a result without Kane’s involvement, and with his odds of scoring at +110, he’s our best bet in a match that could produce a flurry of goals.

Best bet: Harry Kane anytime scorer (+110 at bet365)

