With ESPN BET launching, make these three bets on Tuesday’s slate of games

Tuesday’s Best Bets

New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET

These are two teams headed in opposite directions. While Winnipeg seems to have found its form recently, New Jersey is sliding.

The Devils’ two best players, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, have missed time with injuries, which has contributed to the downturn, but problems were showing even before then.

The wins were piling up, but it was due to a league-leading power play and Hughes’ heroics. New Jersey’s goaltending has been pedestrian, and with the losses of Hughes and Hirchier, that has put a lot of stress on the offense to produce every night.

The Devils would be a road favorite in this game if not for the injuries, but the absence of Hughes and Hischier makes the Jets – who are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games with impressive underlying metrics – worth a play here.

New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets Prediction

Pick: Jets -125

– Michael Leboff

Orlando Magic vs. New Jersey Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Orlando Magic travel to Barclays Center on Tuesday night to face the Brooklyn Nets, who close out a quick two-game homestand.

The Nets have been one of the best teams against the spread this season by starting 8-1-1 through their first 10 games.

Orlando hasn’t been too shabby against the number by cashing in seven of nine games, capped off by a 112-97 home underdog win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

The home team won all three matchups between the Magic and Nets last season with Brooklyn going 2-0 at Barclays Center.

Let’s look at backing Orlando as a short underdog here to cover on the road.

Orlando Magic vs. New Jersey Nets prediction

Pick: Magic +3

– Kevin Rogers

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kentucky Wildcats, 9:30 ET

This doesn’t seem like a spot where the moment will be too big for this experienced Kansas team that won a national title just two years ago.

Bill Self is the master at making in-game adjustments and I trust him more than I do John Calipari. Self knows how to put his best players in winning positions in scoring opportunities, especially coming out of timeouts.

The Wildcats, like they are every year, are young. Expect Kansas to expose the inexperience with defensive intensity and on-ball pressure and parlay turnovers into transition buckets with Harris and Kevin McCullar Jr. leading the break.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the Jayhawks won this game by double digits.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kentucky Wildcats prediction

Pick: Kansas -5.5

– Scott Shaeffer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.